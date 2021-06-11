Star Wars to explain what happened to Boba Fett since The Empire Strikes Back

The actor Temuera Morrison will return as Boba Fett with his own Star Wars series and we will know all his history in detail.

Temuera Morrison debuted in Star wars with the movie Attack of the clones (2002), on that occasion he played Jango Fett, a bounty hunter whose DNA was used to create the clone army. As a payment, he asked for an unmodified clone and raised it as his son, whom he named Boba fett, played on that occasion by Daniel logan.

Precisely in that movie, Boba fett witnessed how a Jedi (Master Mace Windu,) killed his father and he had to survive alone in this dangerous galaxy. The next time we saw him was in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and repeated in Return of the Jedi (1983). Where it fell into a sarlacc, which usually means certain death, but he managed to escape. In the series of The Mandalorian, have wanted to show it again and now it will have its own program entitled The Book of Boba Fett.

In a recent interview, the actor Temuera Morrison commented that he could not give many details about his new series of Star wars, but still shared interesting information.

“Let’s look at his past and where he has been since The Empire Strikes Back. Someone pointed out that he has been trapped in this one place, and now is the time to go back in time, see his journey and find out more about him. “

Robert Rodríguez will be in charge of directing some episodes of the series.

“After having a good meeting with these guys from Star Wars, they described some things, it was just wonderful. Again, these people were nice to work with, and it was just a great opportunity. They brought Robert back to direct some more. There are some wonderful directors involved. “

“It’s hard work now, what we do now, a completely new system, with COVID in place, health and safety standards,” he concluded.

For now we do not have details of when they will premiere the Star Wars series The Boba Fett Book, but it will probably be at the end of 2021. While we wait, we can see the rest of the shows and movies of the saga in Disney Plus.