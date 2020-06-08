Artist Jake Bartok has reimagined the characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and portrayed them in medieval costumes

The characters of Star Wars: The Clone Wars They find a version of what they would look like in a medieval fantasy. The Clone Wars is the popular animated Star Wars series that just ended with its seventh season premiered last month on Disney +. The series follows Anakin Skywalker and Obi Wan Kenobi’s timeline of the events between episodes II and III of the prequel trilogy, and originally concluded in 2014. However, Disney surprised fans by bringing a new and latest season to its streaming service, Disney +. Star Wars: The Clone Wars features several well-known characters in the universe, including Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, it also helped fans fall in love with new heroes like Ahsoka Tano, who even had a cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars It was a huge success for Disney +, as was the Star Wars series The Mandalorian when it premiered in November. After the end of The Clone Wars series, it makes sense that Lucasfilm is looking to hang on to the characters featured in the popular series. An Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series is being prepared, which will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role in the movies. Ahsoka will also have her live-action debut soon, and many assume she will be portrayed by Rosario Dawson in The Mandalorian, though that has yet to be confirmed. However, Disney + could have an even bigger role in mind for Ahsoka, as there are rumors of an independent series and it could also appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

While fans wait to meet many of their favorite characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, artist Jake Bartok shared images of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka, Obi-Wan and Captain Rex through their twitter account, reinterpreting them as if they were Medieval fantasy characters will be involved. You can see them below:

Because the Star Wars universe is so rich, fans find endless ways to give characters their own spin, especially in the form of fan art. An Instagram user recently took pictures of classic Star Wars characters in photos of former military personnel. Although it may seem random, it works surprisingly well, considering that “Wars” is literally in the franchise title. The possibilities are virtually endless when it comes to fan art, and it’s always nice to see talented artists make the most of what Star Wars has to offer.

Like military fan art, medieval fantasy with Star Wars: The Clone Wars characters is breathtakingly perfect. All the characters have minor adjustments to suit the theme, but remain true to who they are. Although fans may be sad that Star Wars: The Clone Wars is over, at least they know that artists like Bartok will continue to come up with unique ways to honor the series.