Star Wars the Book of Boba Fett series wraps up filming

After hearing the news that the series “The Mandalorian” has not yet started filming its third season, the news arrives that “The Book of Boba Fett” it would have already finished its production phase. The new Star Wars series that will hit the streaming platform this December has been in the works since the end of last year, and after almost six months of filming, it seems that production has come to an end.

Both on her Twitter and on her Instagram account, the actress Ming-Na Wen has shared photos of the gifts that have been sent to the team on the occasion of the end of filming of the series. They are a series of pendants for mobiles. This is accompanied by a card with the title of the series and the helmet of his character Fennec Shang. In addition, she has shared a plan of her pants, personalized with the Star Wars and the Rebels logo.

In the publication on Instagram, he also explains why these supports have been given away:

During the filming of The Book of Boba Fett, I lost my phone on set and was tired of looking for it. With all the covid protocols with masks and protectors, there were a lot of extra things to handle. So I started using this phone neck holder. The phone is hung around the neck during rehearsals. It can also be used as a stand. At first, everyone on set was laughing at me. But then many started wanting one because it is SO useful and awesome. You can stream hands-free, even while lying down.

The series will also star Temuera Morrison, who returns as the titular Boba Fett after appearing on the second season of “The Mandalorian.” Behind the series are Star Wars creative veteran Dave Filoni and director Robert Rodriguez. The premiere of the spin-off is scheduled for December this year.

Other than this, not much is known about Boba Fett’s plot, beyond what we saw in the post-credit scene at the end of “The Mandalorian” season two, when Fett and Shand claimed Jabba the Hutt’s palace as their own. , hinting at a possible underworld war. Very much in the vein of the current Bounty Hunters comic series.