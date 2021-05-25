Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Could Have Multiple Seasons

The end of the second season of The Mandalorian – 91% was the perfect opportunity to present the spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, starring the famous bounty hunter. The character returned after a long absence but is now ready for more adventures in the distant galaxy. Although it is still believed that the production will be a miniseries, new rumors maintain that Lucasfilm is thinking on a larger scale and wants to make the staging something that includes several seasons, fans would be delighted. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Although Boba Fett had a brief appearance in the first episode of the second season of The Mandalorian, his impressive return came with the Robert Rodriguez-directed chapter “The Tragedy.” Temuera Morrison, the actor who plays the character, put on an impressive display of skill to take down multiple stormtroopers in seconds. Boba Fett’s excellent reception at The Mandalorian could have inspired the high lords of Lucasfilm to go further with his story. Through their Twitter account, The Boba Fett Fan Club (founded almost 30 years ago) shared an interesting rumor about the spin-off:

#SpoilerAlert: Before sharing these rumored #TheBookOfBobaFett crew graphics, it was speculated that #Buccaneer was the working title for the third season of The Mandalorian, even in early December, before Boba’s series was revealed. After sharing this image, a BFFC member shared something else …

#SpoilerAlert: BFFC member Alilmothman sent us this photo from Celebrity Marketing signing in April 2021 with Temuera Morrison, where you can see that she is wearing a #Buccaneer sweatshirt with the same typesetting, aligned with the rumored graphic of ” Creature Crew “.

#SpoilerAlert: So this adds some validity to the fact that 1) #Buccaneer is the working title for #TheBookOfBobaFett and 2) at least one of the crew graphics is real. What do you think, especially now with Temuera in this #Buccaneer sweatshirt?

The tweets talk about a series of logos that for a time were thought to The Mandalorian but that they could be for the Boba series, which would lead us to believe that its spin-off will be composed of several seasons. The fans would be absolutely delighted if Lucasfilm takes the initiative to extend the bounty hunter’s trips, the last few months have been especially good for the studio in the field of the small screen and we are certain that they want to extend the good path so far traced, very Away from the big-screen delivery disasters.

The Mandalorian Season 3 – 91%, Lucasfilm’s first big live-action hit on the small screen, isn’t coming anytime soon. In addition to the small problem that Lucasfilm has to solve with the departure of Gina Carano, Jon Favreau must put a lot of effort into the new scripts so that Din Djarin’s next adventures are up to the task. What will happen to the Mandalorian and little Grogu now that they live apart from each other? We are confident that Lucasfilm will get the most out of little Baby Yoda for years to come.

Lucasfilm also has many other high-ambition projects on the way, such as the Ahsoka Tano series or Rangers of the New Republic, in addition to another good handful of no lesser importance. The company found that the small screen is a good way to develop the universe of Star wars and so they will stay for a while. With movies they must think their steps very carefully.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus in December of this year.

