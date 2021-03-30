Star Wars: the Bad Batch launches new trailer before its premiere on Disney Plus – Tomatazos

Fans of Dave Filoni and Star Wars: The Clone Wars – 18% and Star Wars Rebels will be happy to hear that a new animated series derived from the former is about to hit the Disney Plus streaming platform. Is about Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a program that will take up the place left by the end of The Clone Wars and that will feature a new group of protagonists who will continue their travels through space.

This new production will be released on May 4 and has just released an exciting new trailer (via The Playlist), in which you can see a group of experimental and elite clones, nicknamed Bad Batch, who have to deal with the constantly changing galaxy and find your place.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an animated series of Dave filoni, who acts as executive producer. As announced in the middle of last year, the show will have a full season and will be exclusive to Disney Plus. Here is the trailer and the official synopsis:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way into a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. The members of Bad Batch, a unique squad of clones that vary genetically from their brethren in the Clone Army, each possess an exceptional and unique ability that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

The Bad Batch is also an executive production of Athena portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star wars rebels), Brad Rau (Star wars rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS). Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian – 90%, Star wars rebels) is co-executive producer and Josh rimes (Star Wars Resistance) producer. Rau is also serving as a supervising director with Corbett as the lead writer.

The launch of this new animated series follows two successful seasons of The Mandalorian, which have been well received not only by the public, but also by critics, who have highlighted that it is an exciting piece with action scenes, special effects and new characters that will surprise Star Wars fans.

Likewise, it is worth remembering the success of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars, series that began following Anakin and his Padawan Ahsoka Tano before the terrible fall to the dark side of the Jedi master, which was adored by the fans of yesteryear and by the followers of Filoni, a veteran of the franchise.

