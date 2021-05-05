Star Wars: the Bad Batch is criticized for its whitewashing – Tomatazos

Yesterday fans celebrated Star Wars Day, and Disney gave them the first chapter of Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 95%, sequel / spin-off of The Clone Wars. The series was well received in general, with good reviews and a promising future, but the controversy could not be absent, and yesterday’s topic was also whitewashing, as several characters had a skin lightening.

Whitewashing is a term that is sometimes translated as “whitening” and encompasses various forms, as it originally referred to when a white actor played a colored character, examples of this are found long before John Wayne’s Genghis Khan in 1956 to Rooney Mara’s Mary Magdalene in 2017; Now it also refers to when a white actor voices a character of color, last year several gave up doing it in the face of protests against racism, such as those of The Simpson Y Family Guy.

In the case of The Bad Batch whitewashing refers to the whitening of animated characters, who were darker in their previous appearances. This could not be overlooked, especially since other series such as Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance they had diverse casts that contradicted the idea that the franchise is dominated by whites.

To this we must add that the fandom has been quite toxic with actors of color like John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran; the latter was so harassed that she fell into depression and had to go to therapy. For this reason and for simple human decency, whitewashing is wrong, and fans expressed it like this on social networks:

What about Star Wars and its character whitewashing?

How did the inclusive Star Wars animation of Rebels and Resistance go SO MUCH whitewashing in The Bad Batch?

I’m not going to post details for spoilers and be careful with the comments, but to clarify: Whitewashing is not right and there is currently a conversation on this topic within the Star Wars fandom. Listen to people of color. They want Star Wars to do better.

I’m not going to post details because of spoilers and beware of comments, but to clarify:

Dave Filoni, ok sir, has created some of the best [obras] from Star Wars in years and I’ll be forever grateful, however … explain this whitewashing.

Star Wars stop doing whitewashing challenge.

You can praise Bad Batch AND think that whitewashing is bad, the two are not mutually exclusive. We are allowed to ask and expect better from creators while enjoying the content in question. If being a fan of the show keeps you from talking, that’s silly.

Ok, but the whitewashing at The Bad Batch is so blatant and so gross.

I try to say this without spoilers. The Bad Batch is amazing, but the first episode just showed how whitewashed it is. People had said it because of the clips, but the episode proved they right by whitewashed more people. Unfortunate because the show is great.

In this long thread, a user elaborated on the problem of whitewashing, for those who want to read it in full, they can see it on his Twitter, we leave the first two tweets of the thread:

It has been a long day and I am not sure I can add much to what has already been said about this. But here we go. I speak as an artist and understand that decisions are made every step of the way. But the decisions made for Bad Batch skin tones are not right. Do you have multiple characters that differ from their siblings with ‘beneficial flaws’ and make them ALL lighter? I am not saying there is anything nefarious about this. I honestly want to believe that it was, once again, an example of just not seeing it. But oh my gosh, someone * should * have …