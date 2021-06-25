Star Wars: The Acolyte would star a woman of color – Tomatazos

Among the many Star Wars series in development, The Acolyte It is one that is generating high expectations because it is an original story, with new characters, unlike others that are led by heroes who had appeared in movies and / or animated series, such as The Book of Boba Fett, Kenobi, Ahsoka, Landau Y Andor. Although not much is known about The Acolyte, a new rumor says that it will star a woman of color.

The Acolyte It will be set in the last days of the High Republic and will narrate the rise of the powers of the Dark Side; It was described by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy as a thriller, and is showrunner by Leslye Headland, creator of the Netflix series Russian Doll – 100%, which earned multiple Primetime Emmy nominations.

The rumor that the company is looking for a woman of color comes from the entertainment journalist Grace randolph, who is usually ahead of the news when it comes to trailer premieres and big releases; she was one of those who reported that Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% would see the light before it was officially announced. This was the tweet about The Acolyte:

Here’s some #StarWars tea for you guys: #TheAcolyte is now looking for its lead, a college-age woman of color who is athletic and can practice martial arts. Sounds very promising! Filming will begin in London in the first quarter of 2022.

The novelty in this news is that most of the most important female characters have been white women with brown or black hair (brunettes): Leia (Carrie Fisher), Padmé (Natalie Portman), Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones); with the exception of Rosario Dawson, who only had a supporting role in The Mandalorian – 91%, where she debuted as Ahsoka Tano, the others meet that stereotype of a Star Wars heroine, which was also commented by Randolph in another tweet:

FYI, considering that #StarWars has featured mostly brunette Caucasian women to the point that it has become a running joke, that’s why this show – and other Star Wars content – specifically targets women from Colour.

Star Wars has not completely lost the love of fans, the proof is in the success of The Mandalorian and the excitement generated by the announcements given in December about the ten series in development. However, the sequel trilogy made it clear that fans do not usually remain silent when they do not like something, sadly that also meant cyberbullying against those involved in the films, especially for those actors of color like John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran. .

The topic of toxic fandom has been addressed on many occasions and many believe that it is a very small fraction of the fans, but they are the loudest and that is why they receive so much attention. They are responsible for posting offensive messages on social networks every time new diverse characters are announced, whether they are characters of color or LGBTQ.