Star Wars: the Acolyte series will be political, assures showrunner Leslye Headland – Tomatazos

Among the many Star Wars projects Lucasfilm announced last December, there is one that is shrouded in mystery and high expectations: The Acolyte, which will be showrunner by Leslye Headland, famous for being the creator of the series Russian Doll – 100%. Unlike the Obi-Wan, Boba Fett, Cassian Andor, Ahsoka Tano, and Lando Calrissian series, The Acolyte is an original story whose success does not depend on a character already famous in the franchise, will it be able to please the demanding fans? In a new interview, Headland gave a hint of what he’s trying to achieve and it definitely looks like he wants to honor George Lucas’s legacy.

In recent years the term “political” has become fashionable in social networks, especially among fan groups, but not referring to the true meaning of the word, but to “politically correct”, which is a derogatory form of referring to the inclusion of characters of color, LGBTQ characters and female characters in franchises or stories where before the protagonists used to be white men. Star Wars is a clear example of this; Actors of color such as John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran received cyberbullying due to their participation in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

In accordance with Leslye headland, the main concern of the fans who have contacted her on social networks is that she becomes political (read, politically correct) to Star Wars. The showrunner said in an interview with AV Club that this is inevitable, since from the beginning of the Star Wars saga it is a political story:

… it’s funny, because […] On social media, the comments are ‘Don’t make Star Wars politics’. I say, ‘George Lucas made her politics. Those are political movies. ‘ War is, by nature, political. That is what happens. It’s really what I was interested in talking about, looking at and digging into. So it’s kind of impossible to tell a story within your universe that doesn’t have to do with the characters seeing something externally reflected in whatever is happening in the galaxy in that particular time period in which it occurs. You know? That’s another thing we all inherit from him as well, and we hope to continue reflecting it at work, hopefully.

Many could argue that the first trilogies did not have “forced” characters, but the same Geroge Lucas, when interviewed by James Cameron in the series James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction, said that his saga was about the struggle of the oppressed against the oppressors, so “politically correct” does not contradict Star Wars, but updates and complements it.

Headland also mentioned that for her Star Wars is a work of art that can be read as a Rorschach test, and used the example of the Matrix – 87%, a film that reflects on the one hand the trans experience of directors Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski, and thus also the experience of many people like them; and on the other it is a piece of entertainment that can be understood in the most literal way.

What he said is nothing new, the viewer projects his own beliefs and convictions onto the works of art, and even the interpretations that are made of a work can transcend the original intentions of the author or authors. In the case of Star Wars, the author’s intention coincides with the fight of the fans who believe in social justice, while for others it is only a story for children that must be repeated indefinitely, without changing what was already seen in the first two trilogies.

