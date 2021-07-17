Star Wars shows why the Empire created Stormtroopers

Share

The animated series Star Wars: The Bad Shipment of Disney Plus, offers very interesting information about the Empire and the Stormtroopers.

Attention SPOILERS of chapter 12 of Star Wars: The Bad Consignment titled “Rescue on Ryloth.” This series of Disney Plus is set between the Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and the Episode IV: A New Hope. Therefore, the Jedi Order just fell under the sway Sith and the galactic republic is becoming an Empire. But to rule all the planets a great army is needed and they are going from using clones to Stormtroopers.

Why do they prefer enlisted people like Stormtroopers to clones? The series of Star wars has explained that the clones began to rebel. One of the great triggers was the war on Ryloth, where Clone Captain Howzer witnessed the lies and evil acts that took place against the people of that planet with whom he fought for a long time to stop the separatists. Therefore, he could not bear it any longer and did not follow the orders he had been given.

The clones were too honorable and loyal to their comrades in arms.

Over time, the clones realized that there were orders that they could not follow, as they went against everything they had been doing during the war. So there were probably different types of acts of rebellion and the Empire decided to go changing the clones for Stormtroopers. This demonstrates the complexity and breadth of the Galaxy of Star wars, where battles are fought in many parts that have not taught. Although, luckily they are making more and more series that will surely reveal interesting details from different times.

The Serie Star Wars: The Bad Consignment is currently broadcasting on the streaming platform Disney Plus.

