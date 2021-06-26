‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’: Patty Jenkins signs Matthew Robinson as screenwriter

After uniting critics and audiences with ‘Wonder Woman’, for the first time on the DC stage headed by Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins has a new challenge: to make a ‘Star Wars’ movie that the majority finally likes. After disappointments like ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’ and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, the last installment in the saga so far, the director will try ‘Rogue Squadron’.

And she already has a scriptwriter to accompany her. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew Robinson will be in charge of writing ‘Rogue Squadron’. Robinson is a commissioned scriptwriter who in addition to comedies such as ‘Incredible but false’ has written adventure films such as ‘Dora and the lost city’, ‘Of love and monsters’ and the still in development ‘Live Die Repeat and Repeat’, a sequel to ‘Edge of Tomorrow’, and the remake of ‘The Shop of Horrors’.

It has not yet been announced by Lucasfilm, but Matthew Robinson is now developing a first draft. Plans are to begin pre-production in the fall and shoot in 2022, ahead of a release scheduled for December 22, 2023..

The best fighter pilot movie ever

The spin-off ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ was announced in December 2020, on Disney Investor Day. Shortly after, Patty Jenkins released a video in which she explained why she has embarked on this adventure with Kathleen Kennedy’s producer: as a tribute to his father, a fighter pilot who died on a mission, in which he was also inspired by the character of Steve Trevor played by Chris Pine in ‘Wonder Woman’.

pic.twitter.com/e3N00xCr5i ? Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 10, 2020

“I grew up as the daughter of a great fighter pilot, and every day I would get up, go out into the street and look up at the sky to see my father and his squad take off, and the air force streaking through the sky. experienced in my life so far, “says the director of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ in this video. “So when he lost his life serving this country, I had a desire to turn that tragedy and that feeling into one day making the best fighter pilot movie of all time.. But as much as I tried and searched, I never found the right story. I kept searching and searching, but couldn’t find the right one … until now. I found a movie about two things that I love. “

While ‘Star Wars’ does not return to the cinema, the saga is still very much alive on Disney + with series such as ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘The bad remittance’ and all the spin-offs that Lucasfilm is preparing, including one about Obi-Wan Kenobi with him return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.