Star Wars reveals what happened to Luke Skywalker’s hand

In the movie Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Darth Vader cuts off Luke Skywalker’s hand and the hero must replace it with mechanical parts.

The movies of Star wars do not explain very well the origin of Supreme Leader Snoke, it just appeared out there and then we found out it was some kind of clone of Emperor Palpatine that served to manipulate Ben solo to become Kylo ren. We actually got to see a cloning tank with several Snokes floating around. But it seems that the hand of Luke skywlaker it has something to do with this whole process.

Attention SPOILERS of the comic Marvel Darth Vader # 11. History places us the famous Sith lord visiting the planet Exegol, there he finds a huge Kyber crystal that is being used to power what would eventually become known as the Final Order and a series of cloning vats. One of them contains a hand that, unsurprisingly, has left many fans convinced that it must belong to Luke Skywalker after what Darth vader will cut it to Bespin on Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

This changes things a lot.

It’s hard to imagine who else the hand could belong to, and this could be an indication that Palpatine has cloned Luke or have you used your DNA to create Snoke and his other doubles. If that’s the case, then Rey might have some DNA from Skywalker, an interesting twist that might justify her calling herself “King Skywalker”.

We hope this new information is finally developed and an acceptable explanation given. Since this could actually mean that the lineage of Anakin would still be alive after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

All series and movies of Star wars can be seen currently in the Disney + streaming platform.

