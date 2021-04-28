Star Wars reveals the true purpose of the Force Ghosts

Share

The Star Wars saga has always featured the ghosts of the force but they seem to serve a greater purpose than simply giving good advice.

On Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) we could see how Darth vader he killed his old Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. But the wise Jedi warned him: “If you defeat me, I will become more powerful than you can imagine.” By these words he meant that he had learned a power over the years to transcend death so that he could continue to guide Luke Skywalker.

Now the novel of Star wars titled Thrawn Ascendancy: Greater Good from Timothy zahn reveals the true purpose of the ghosts of the force. The story takes place in the Unknown Regions and features a mysterious race who are clearly Force-sensitive. A civil war devastated their homeworld, and only a handful of them managed to escape the resulting genocide, seeking refuge among other peoples in the Unknown Regions. They are ruled by a woman named Magys who believes that the best way to help his world heal is to guide his people to commit suicide so that they can become one with “the afterlife.”

Its great purpose is to get balance in the Force without having to worry about life or death. Something similar to what the Jedi who passed away do and who can intervene in the most important moments in the history of Star wars.

This was explained by Dave Filoni recently.

“The dark side of the Force manifests itself in our greed, desire for power, and fear.” Commented Dave Filoni, responsible for the series The Mandalorian. “And the light side of the Force spreads through selfless action, living in balance, overcoming our fears. The Force exists naturally in balance. That balance is thrown out when someone chooses to give in to their fears and then spirals out of selfish decisions after selfish decisions. Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hatred, hatred leads to suffering ”.

The act of genocide that has been committed in the homeworld of this mysterious race in the novel by Star Wars Thrawn Ascendancy: Greater Good has tainted him with the dark side of the Force, and the survivors believe that their best role would be to become one with the Force and heal it from the afterlife.

