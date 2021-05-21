Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic would have been canceled due to the dismissal of Gina Carano

After the success of The Mandalorian – 91% for Lucasfilm, the producers embarked on a path in which they would develop more television series that, without a doubt, would mean a great boost for the franchise; One of the first shows that would officially have a green light to go their own way would be The Book of Boba Fett, an important character for the original trilogy and who would become fundamental for the closing of the second season of the series starring Pedro Pascal.

Also, the post-credits scene from the last episode served as a bridge for both stories. However, in addition to the program about the path of Boba Fett with Fennec Shand, other series are already being produced that will be significant for those who have been Star Wars fans since its inception, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, who was Luke Skywalker’s Jedi master and who would be played by Ewan McGregor in his younger version, who will replay the character.

It is worth mentioning that the series Ahsoka Y Andor, prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% are also under development, while another of the expected was Rangers of the New Republic where it was rumored that Cara Dune would have an important place; However, after Gina Carano was fired for her controversial tweets related to American politics and her sorry comparisons to Nazi Germany, it was thought that the one who would take her place would be Hera Syndulla from Star Wars Rebels.

Rangers of the New Republic It had been confirmed during Disney Investor Day 2020, and would be produced by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. According to what Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, had advanced, the plan was that this series, as well as Ahsoka, will unfold on the same timeline as The Mandalorian, so the three stories would intersect in a historical climax. However, yesterday afternoon it was confirmed in Variety that the project has already been on indefinite hiatus.

This could be directly related to the output of Gina CaranoWell, if it is true that they wanted their character to have a more leading role then their focus was lost, so they would have to start over or change several things if they still have the idea of ​​choosing a new character as the protagonist. So far the reason why the show is no longer in development has not been confirmed.

It is worth mentioning that despite the conflicts that have revolved around Carano’s statements, Lucasfilm has begun its campaign for the Emmy Awards where the former wrestler is being considered for the Best Actress category. Despite all this movement that has been generated, it would not mean a great loss for the studio, because in addition to everything that is already in development it also has other programs that are in the pre-production stage such as The Acolyte Y Landau, without forgetting its two new animated proposals: Star Wars: Visions Y A Droid Story.

Although it seems that Lucasfilm is currently one hundred percent focused on television series, it also has film projects on the table such as Rogue squadron which will be directed by Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman – 92%), plus some rumors have indicated that Rian Johnson, Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige are also being considered to direct future films in the hit franchise.