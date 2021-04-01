Star Wars: Lucasfilm introduces transgender and non-binary Jedi in new comic – Tomatazos

Star wars has regained the love of fans thanks to the display of action and adventure observed in The Mandalorian – 91%, the studio’s first live-action series. Disney Plus was filled with the subscriptions of millions of people thanks to Din Djarrin and Grogu, ushering in a new golden age for stories from the distant galaxy. Little by little, the company shares more material about Star wars, including books, video games, animated shorts or comics, and in this last section stands out a very special title that celebrates the International Day of Transgender Visibility, celebrated today, March 31.

Through the official account of Star wars On Instagram, Lucasfilm shared the cover of The High Republic, a comic starring two non-binary and transgender Jedi, a publication that celebrates trans life and seeks to spread respect and solidarity towards the community. The response from the public has been very positive and we can finally say that in the distant galaxy there are powerful Jedi warriors who belong to the LGBT community. In recent years, the company communicated its commitment to representation and diversity, now we are seeing the results. You can see the post below:

In honor of Trans Awareness Day, we are proud to present an exclusive cover that highlights Terec and Ceret, non-binary trans Jedi, currently featured in Marvel’s The High Republic comic. We support trans lives, we are passionate and we are committed to expanding our representation in a galaxy far away.

For some time, Lucasfilm was reluctant to feature LGBT characters in its stories. In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61% did so for a few brief seconds, when at the end of the film we see a couple of women celebrating their reunion after the final battle against Palpatine’s (clone) fleet. Many people reacted with hostility towards the moment, because it was not the type of representation that they were expecting in a film of great magnitude. But the study has been moving slowly but surely and now we have trans characters in the comics; it is only a matter of time before they make the leap to the big screen.

Lucasfilm has many series prepared for Disney Plus, so we will surely see a lot of LGBT representation in the future, especially in The Mandalorian, his star series of the moment and with which he will bet everything for the third season. Grogu has gone with Luke Skywalker to his temple with an unknown location. Fans will have to wait a long time for answers on the whereabouts of the little boy, but we can at least hope that the two will meet again later. The beloved story of the Mandalorian has plenty of adventure time left.

Recent years have been one of great liberation for the LGBT community, whose members have had the opportunity to see themselves represented on the small or big screen with greater commitment from the studios. The efforts have been great and the results great, but there is still a long way to go. It is clear that the mouse company has a great challenge ahead, representation is a very important issue in today’s entertainment industry and it is important that each and every studio gives it the attention it deserves. Disney has already announced that in Marvel Studios’ Eternals, we will see the first LGBT superhero of the MCU. Better times are coming for LGBT diversity on the big and small screen alongside Disney.

