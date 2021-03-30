‘Star Wars: La Remesa Mala’, a new galactic animation series, launches its first trailer

On May 4, ‘Star Wars’ Day, ‘The Bad Remittance’ arrives on Disney +, a new galactic animation series that follows the elite clones we met in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’. Thus, with the intention of warming up, the streaming platform of the house of the mouse, has just released a first trailer starring these peculiar soldiers.

With a 70-minute special, which will be followed by new episodes every Friday, starting May 7, we will meet again with these elite experimental clones that we already knew in the aforementioned fiction about the Clone Wars. And it is that ‘Star Wars: The Bad Remittance’ tells the story of this unbeatable team that is now immersed in trying to adapt to a galaxy that, once the battle is over, does not stop experiencing constant changes.

Thus, this desire to find a gap in the moments immediately after the end of the conflict is a task not without its challenges for this unique squad of clones that differ genetically from their Clone Army brethrenas they possess exceptional ability that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers.

Dave Filoni (‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Star Wars Rebels’) is one of the executive producers of this new Lucasfilm proposal, whose first images start presenting the so-called Clone Force 99, hand in hand with the cold and calculating Tarkin. This well-known character opens the trailer praising the skills of the Bad Remittance and making it clear that he does not like that “difficulty” that they show when following orders. Thus this new series underlines from its first steps that one of the central themes will be that individuality that does not fit into the rigid and dictatorial structures of the Empire.

In this preview we also find out that Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair end up annoying Tarkin, a character we would meet as Peter Cushing in the original trilogy, to the point of being declared enemies of the Empire.

Showing off cameos

It seems that in ‘Star Wars: The bad consignment’ there will be no lack of winks to familiar faces from the universe created by George Lucas, as both Fennec Shand (voiced by Ming-Na Wen, reprising his role from ‘The Mandalorian’) and a young Saw Gerrera (played once again by Andrew Kishino, who originally brought the soldier to life in ‘The Clone Wars’) will make an appearance throughout the episodes.