Star Wars: Kelly Marie Tran defends Canto Bight scene for showing class privileges – Tomatazos

It is no exaggeration to say that the saga of Star wars it has become a topic of debate. Since its premiere there is much to say about the story and the most involved fans find every detail, error or reference and foster a very peculiar internal struggle that at the same time serves to maintain its validity and the interest of new generations. At the time, the prequels starring Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman were seen as the worst thing that could happen to this universe. However, in recent years the general opinion has changed and it is the new trilogy that carries the current load.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% created a lot of expectations. Not only did it have the task of attracting loyal fans, it also had to generate interest for a new generation. The film achieved these goals, but in a limited way and its subsequent parts continue to cause a lot of controversy. From the choice of a female lead, played by Daisy Ridley, to the dynamic between Finn (John Boyega) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), the new characters were constant victims of attacks and complaints.

Experts still debate whether the problem was the alleged forced inclusion or whether the script, and the change of director, were really the problem. In this sense, one of the scenes that is most analyzed is that of Canto Bight What happened in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%. For many it is a ridiculous waste of time to keep track of Finn Y Rose, while others believe that it is a moment to demonstrate how resistance is lived and advances in a path independent from that of King.

Kelly marie tran is one of those that considers that this scene has more to contribute than the public believes. During a recent interview on Collider Ladies Night, the actress recalled the emotions of filming the blissful scene:

I love that scene. I mean, I’m biased, so I guess I can say that. [Risas] But it’s strange […] when I watch that movie, I remember how I felt that day. I remember John [Boyega] and I would walk on set and think, ‘This is the biggest set we’ll be on,’ and we see all the creatures moving around and being part of this universe. These are the things I remember from being on set that day.

You may also like: Star Wars: Rian Johnson assures that his trilogy will still happen

In addition, Tran commented on the importance of that scene and its relevance in the general history of the film:

That scene does a lot to really acknowledge how certain communities that can enjoy their privilege live in a world where they don’t even have to address some of the horrible things other people are dealing with. I love that scene.

In the same way, she finds here a connection point that made her feel more united to the character, because she assures that her family comes from a warlike context from which they had to flee to ensure a better quality of life, and that is why she understands better. this part of society that benefits at the cost of the life and integrity of others:

I really try not to think about the audience. I try to think about where that character is and what she really feels, and a lot about Rose in that moment, a lot of the things that she says – I remember getting those pages and reading those pages and working on it. And I thought, I feel like this character is inside me because a lot of my upbringing was like this.

The actress’s comments refer to a classic imbalance in the saga that has not yet been resolved. Pay more attention to the evolution of the characters or the action scenes and the constant references between prequels, comics, series, etc.? Star wars has gone through decisive moments in recent years, since the premiere of Star Wars: the last Jedi, the saga seemed to be in crisis, since the fans lost the interest and they were filled with resentment towards Disney and towards the director Rían Johnson, for supposedly “ruining his childhood”. Episode IX of the saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%, was not the great success that was expected, but in 2019 not only did that disappointing movie arrive, but also a new hope that remains strong: the series of television The Mandalorian, in which Jon Favreau served as showrunner.

Do not leave without reading: Star Wars: How To Fix The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, And The Rise Of Skywalker