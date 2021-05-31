Star Wars: John Boyega would be willing to return as Finn with JJ Abrams in a new project

It has been more than two years since we last saw a movie of Star wars on the big screen. Disney and Lucasfilm know that things did not go well and for the moment they are concentrating on developing products for the small screen. John Boyega was one of the actors who shaped the recent trilogy of the saga and that ended very badly with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%, but now the interpreter of Finn declares that he is willing to return to the distant galaxy but with Kathleen Kennedy and JJ Abrams as creative forces.

John boyega joined the mythical saga in Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, a film that brought back the magical reverie of the galaxy with completely new characters and a story that takes place several decades after Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – 80%. Boyega He played Finn, a defector stormtrooper who joins the Resistance to help his friend Rey and because he finally discovers that his heart goes out to justice. But the 29-year-old actor was not satisfied with what the writers did with his character.

It is worth remembering that Boyega he interviewed GQ in early September last year. For the magazine he declared that he had not liked being part of Star wars: “What they want me to say is, ‘I enjoyed being a part of this. It was a great experience … ‘No, no, no. I’ll take that deal when it’s a great experience. They gave all the shades to Adam Driver, all the shades to Daisy Ridley. ” John suggested that his character functioned as a kind of filler to settle a fee and that he really had no impact whatsoever on the recent trilogy of Star wars. In those days several of his friends sent him words of support after expressing their true feelings.

John boyega He recently interviewed with Entertainment Weekly and spoke about his work, but also about his future in Star wars. The actor does not rule out his return as long as it is with the work team he knows:

Either way, I’m open for conversation as long as it’s about Kathleen, JJ and maybe someone else and the team, it’s a no-brainer.

The optimistic response of John boyega It gives a lot to think about the future of the characters in the new trilogy. It is no secret that most of the fans did not like the decisions made by the writers for Rey, Finn, Rose and even Kylo Ren; Own JJ Abrams He declared a few days ago to Collider that the films could have been better: “Although I am very grateful to have been involved in those projects, of course, all I see is what things could have been or what we could have done.”

Lucasfilm has in its possession a great opportunity to fix all the evil done to the characters of the recent trilogy. Maybe a new movie is not the answer, but they could develop a television series in which we explore more about the survivors, a new adventure for the small screen in which the character of Finn receives an exciting adventure alongside Rey and Poe Dameron. ; remember that in The Rise of Skywalker it was suggested that the character is Force-sensitive, and just at that point a spectacular story could unfold for him. Only time will tell us what happens.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 95% is the newest Star Wars series on Disney Plus and is being a complete success. It is clear that the studio was right with its productions for the small screen and will continue in the same line.

