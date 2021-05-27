Star Wars: JJ Abrams admits he must have had a plan for the sequels – Tomatazos

December marked a year since the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%, and the celebrations about it were conspicuous by their absence, very few really felt episode IX as the great closing of the saga that marked the heart of million for more than four decades. Now, almost a year and a half after the film’s release, director JJ Abrams believes that having a plan for the trilogy would have been much more appropriate.

The first installment of the new trilogy was in charge of JJ Abrams, and it seemed to be the beginning of a great adventure, but Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Rian Johnson’s 91% took a very different direction than his predecessor and fans weren’t too happy. Due to the scorn that episode VIII received, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It was made to please those who were furious with The Last Jedi, but the result was not satisfactory either, what went wrong?

Everyone is already aware that there was a terrible lack of planning, work began without knowing where the trilogy would go, but it is surprising to know that Abrams himself thinks so too. In an interview with Collider, the filmmaker was questioned about it, and first explained that his experience, in most cases, was with TV series, in which sometimes things don’t work out well, but he learned a great lesson in recent years:

I feel like what I’ve learned as a lesson multiple times, and it’s something that especially in this pandemic year working with writers [se ha vuelto claro], the lesson is that you have to plan things the best you can, and you always need to be able to respond to the unexpected. And the unexpected can come in all kinds of ways, and I think there is nothing more important than knowing where you are going.

That they did not know where the story was headed is something that is clear when watching Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it is a mistake that Disney has not made on television, because The Mandalorian – 91% was a success and you can enjoy the story even if you are not a Star Wars fan. The lesson was learned by the company, but it is too late to think about what a trilogy with a good plan could be.

According to various rumors, as yet unconfirmed, Abrams had very different ideas for some scenes from the script of The Rise of Skywalker, but he was forced by Lucasfilm to modify them, or even by the president of the studio, which would have angered and frustrated the director. Some of the rumors said that in the Abrams cut we would see a reunion of old Jedi as Force ghosts, something that fans did want to see.

The Star Wars franchise is one of the most popular in history, with millions of fans around the world and a plethora of products selling in droves. It is not a mystery why Disney wanted to build a huge theme park, they knew that many people would be willing to pay a ticket to live with their favorite characters and to feel in the very, very distant galaxy they always dreamed of in their childhood.

However, in recent years it has become clear why it was a bad idea to start work without a plan. Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, was responsible for the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park being set in the sequel era and not the original trilogy, as was actually planned.