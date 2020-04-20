After the critical success of Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Raven Software returned to the fray with a new Star Wars adventure. This time turning the spotlight away from Kyle Katarn to focus on the new generation of Jedi Knights ready to take over.

This is how in 2003 I saw the light Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, a direct sequel that would be released on PC and XBOX. One that in addition to displacing its predecessor as “the best game in the series” at the time, would be on everyone’s lips and would define lightsaber combat during its time. It has rained a lot since that premiere, and 17 years later the time has come to enjoy the game in all its splendor and anywhere thanks to the port that Aspyr has released on Nintendo Switch.

Is this adventure worth reliving again? Is it a worthy port or just an attempt to earn money thanks to nostalgia? well, we’ll find out in the analysis.

Before I begin at all, I would like to clarify that despite being the third installment in a series, It is not necessary play any of the above to enjoy it or understand the story. If you still want to do it, the order is as follows:

Star Wars: Dark ForcesStar Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces IIStar Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith (Dark Forces II Expansion) Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (Available on Switch)

Before Disney

Many years before the mouse company purchased the rights to Star Wars, much of the universe we now know as “Legends” was considered part of the canon. That is the case of Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, a installment in the Jedi Knight saga in which we meet a new protagonist, and we discover a Luke who, far from retiring at the first mistake, is focused on training the Jedi Order of the future.

Far from being Luke Skywalker or repeating like Kyle Katarn, this time we are Jaden Korr, a young Padawan who will soon be educated in the ways of force. Unfortunately not everything is happiness, and remnants of the Galactic Empire along with a dangerous sect Seeking the return of the Sith Lord Marka Ragnos, they have begun to move their pieces on that great board that is the galaxy.

I would like to remind you (or report) that the game allows you choose and customize your characterso although starting this analysis Take into account the female and human character, you have the option to choose a male character. There is no great change from the story and the mechanics are not affected by this choice.

Good? Wrong? Intermediate points?

As a mere learner, our first steps are based on simple missions, but little by little we will become more involved in the conflict. One that for better or for worse influences the end of our character. And, although this is a game in which the action prevails, there is some depth in terms of the choices you make as a player.

All this transformation is supported by a division by chapters, each and every one of them with missions on various planets of the Star Wars universe. There are some nostalgic ones like Hoth (where we can see first-hand the remains of a certain very famous battle), and others that are included as a novelty. An example of this is Nar Kreeta, a Hutt Space world of which little or nothing is known.

Going back to the elections I was talking about a few lines ago, it must be said that these are not based on dialogues, they are based on our way of playing and how we want to deploy the powers of force that we have. We can finish an entire chapter using just the choke or the rays of force, and this will naturally lead our character to the dark side. This also progresses your skill tree, which is divided into one that can NOT be modified (what is done, is done) and another in which there is absolute freedom to assign a point whenever necessary.

To this we must add a combat system with lightsabers that, although it has been left a little behind (especially after the premiere of Jedi: Fallen Order), has aged quite well and continues to be very enjoyable. Not for nothing, in his day Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy It was considered a real revolution in terms of everything that had been seen in action-focused Star Wars games. As a cherry, there is a certain point in which the game allows us to radically change our combat style, an option that allows us to change our grip and look from two lightsabers (like Anakin in Attack of the Clones), to the famous Darth Maul double grip.

It could be better? of course. This is why Jaden’s adventures are not limited to being a corridor in which to use the lightsaber, but they also allow us to find missions in which we can make use of various turrets or vehicles to fulfill our objectives. As you can see, a whole display that, while focusing on traditional combat, also has space to show other ways of fighting in a galaxy far away.

Here comes to win

If, far from dealing with the responsibility of arresting a sect dedicated to a Sith lord, following the Jedi moral code, or thinking about what is right and what is wrong, all we want is to “distribute cane”, the online mode is where we should go. A way that presents multiple alternatives in which it does not matter how much we have progressed in the main story, it is more it is not even necessary to start it, the only thing that matters is our ability with the lightsaber or weapons.

There is variety yes (Capture the Flag or Team Combat to give an example), but at the end of the day all that matters is who has better control over the force to dismember their enemy before. Of course, it is likely that after the last patch the number of players has decreased (since the unintended crossplay that the game enjoyed during its first days has been eliminated), but it is still possible to find games. The best strategy? testing various combat styles to find the one that best suits what we are looking for (you can customize everything).

The Jedi Academy in your bed (don’t think badly)

Despite being a game with a good number of years behind it, we must not underestimate the work Aspyr has done in bringing Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy to Nintendo Switch. The experience is incredible and the frame rate is stable as well as fluid. Removing any issues with aiming blaster weapons (my inexperience), the controls are well laid out and quite comfortable in both portable and desktop mode. We even have the option of taking advantage of the gyroscope of our console to have a more effective handling of the camera and much better reaction times.

Although the graphic section is what hurts the most in Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Let’s face it, we are talking about an Id Tech 3 graphics engine), this loses importance when we realize that this title has almost everything a Star Wars fan can ask for. Whether due to its history, its combat system (which it has aged well) or its music, there is always something that encourages you to continue playing without paying too much attention to the graphic section. One that incidentally worked quite well in its day, but has been unlucky enough to stumble over time.

Finally, in the audio section we find a soundtrack that reuses quite well the themes of the classic trilogy to make you feel like part of the Star Wars universe and of that new Jedi Order that the already mythical figure of Luke Skywalker is building. The sound effects are also impeccable, and add to a good dubbing to our language. And yes, there are some terms and expressions that have fallen into disuse, but even with this I think that more than one will enjoy this adventure in Spanish.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – Save the galaxy from your bed

It’s been 17 years since Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy it was released and was a real revolution for its time. Many things have changed, and although we have Star Wars games that have offered many changes for good, it can be said without a doubt that we are dealing with a classic that is like good wine.

Despite the fact that the game shines with its own light thanks to its history, its excellent soundtrack and mechanics, we should not ignore the great job that Aspyr has done by bringing it to Nintendo Switch. The experience is fantastic, and saving the galaxy of Marka Ragnos’ disciples becomes a journey that can be enjoyed from the comfort of bed thanks to the possibilities offered by Nintendo Switch.

As a Star Wars fan and Nintendo Switch user, I can’t help but recommend Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. It is possible that its price scares more than one, after all we talk about 19.99 euros, but if you can afford it or you are an unconditional fan of the saga, it is a necessary purchase.

We have analyzed Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy thanks to a digital code provided by Aspyr. Version analyzed: 1.0.2

Save the galaxy from your bed

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy for Nintendo Switch shows us that some games will never go out of style and age like fine wine. This is something that is reinforced thanks to the great work of Aspyr with the version for the Nintendo console.

PROS

A very remarkable version in terms of technical

Wonderful soundtrack and mechanics that are still satisfactory today

CONS

A graphic section that has been left far behind

