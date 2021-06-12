Star Wars: Filtered first images of Ewan McGregor in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

After a long wait, we finally have photographs of Ewan McGregor as we will see him in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and contrary to what some fans would think, he has a new look that differentiates him from the Obi-Wan of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79% and of the one that appears in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93% played by Alec Guinness.

The images only show how McGregor’s hair looks, since his beard is covered with the mask and of his jedi suit we only see one leg. Although this leak is not very revealing, fans are already very excited about what Disney and Lucasfilm are preparing.

Obi-Wan is one of the favorite characters in the Star Wars saga, especially because of the prequel trilogy, where he had much more prominence and was embodied by Ewan McGregor. The series will also bring back Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker; Below you can see the first photographs of the leading actor:

While the plot is a mystery, we know that it takes place between Episode III and Episode IV, so it will explore that stage when the Empire ruled the galaxy and the Jedi were considered enemies to be exterminated. The Star Wars series have great potential since they can expand the franchise as in the past did the novels and comics in the Expanded Universe that the mouse company de-canonized (although George Lucas did not really consider everything in it canon. Expanded Universe).

Star Wars was acquired by Disney in 2012, and it was later announced that they would be producing a trilogy of sequels. The result of the first installment, Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, gave confidence to Disney and continued with their plans. The franchise’s first spin-off was also a huge box office success, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85%, but things started to get complicated when Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% were repudiated by a large part of the fans.

A few months after the premiere of The Last Jedi, Han Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56% arrived, a film that from the beginning was controversial for the fans, since they could not accept another actor other than Harrison Ford in the role of Han Solo. The result was a box office failure, the first in the franchise’s history, and as a result, spin-off plans they had at Lucasfilm were canceled.

In part it was an advantage, since now we will not have a movie but a complete series of Obi-Wan, along with other characters, but in the minds of the fans the idea that Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, did not know how to handle. what was in charge. A very different case was The Mandalorian – 91%, a series that loved the fans and became the great success of Disney Plus.

One element that was well received by fans even in the sequel trilogy was the use of practical special effects, as George Lucas relied too heavily on computer generated effects (CGI) in the prequels. Ewan McGregor, when talking about his experience in the series and comparing it with that of the movies, says he is very happy; these were his words for Variety:

For me, now that I started doing the Kenobi series, which is similar in the technology they used, the Mandalorian series brought me back into the world of Star Wars and in a way that I did not expect. I had my own experience with this one in the nineties, but I was amazed at how much I liked it.

