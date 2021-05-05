Star Wars: Fans go crazy with the premiere of The Bad Batch on Disney Plus – Tomatazos

May 4 finally arrives in 2021 and Lucasfilm celebrates it in a big way with the premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 95%, animated series now available on the Disney Plus platform. Following the impressive success of the last season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the second from The Mandalorian – 91%, the studio is back in action with a title announced at the end of 2020. Although the brand’s most recent films left a bitter taste in the mouth of fans, the new projects appear to be the opposite. The launch of The Bad Batch it is being very well received on social media.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The Bad Batch follows the story of a group of elite and experimental clones as they battle their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars. The main creator of the series is Dave Filoni, who was already praised for his time in The Mandalorian; Among the dubbing stars we have Dee Bradley Baker as the clone troopers involved in the series: Wrecker, Crosshair, Tech, Echo and Hunter; Ming-Na Wen, who reprises her role as bounty hunter Fennec Shand; Stephen Stanton as Grand Moff Tarkin; and Andrew Kishino as Saw Gerrera.

The same as The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch will have weekly premieres on Disney Plus, this in order to maintain intrigue, popularity and monthly subscriptions in the catalog. The first chapter is titled Aftermath and has delighted the fans of Star wars, who after the momentary conclusion of the story of Din Djarin, are in need of more adventures in the distant galaxy. Lucasfilm creatives treat you to a whole new journey in the company of some characters that we have already met in other series.

We invite you to read: Mark Hamill and fans celebrate Star Wars Day

But Lucasfilm is still preparing to bring to the public a large handful of series that will blow fans away. Recall that during the last edition of Disney’s Investor Day, the company announced for Star Wars titles such as Rangers of the Republic, Ahsoka, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Visions, Landau, The Acolyte Y A Droid Story. Nor should we forget The Book of Boba Fett, series that will arrive at the end of 2021 with Boba and Fennec as big stars, it was already necessary for the famous character to have his own adventure.

And the movies of Star wars they are not left behind either. Months ago it was announced that Taika Waititi is in charge of the following story, a journey that will take place in the days of the High Republic. Waititi directed the final chapter of the first season of The Mandalorian, proof enough to have confidence in your work; on the other hand, there are those who want him away from Star Wars because of his tendency to make jokes about everything, as observed in Thor: Ragnarok – 92%. Taika’s delivery is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2025, no specific date has been announced as of yet.

Here are a series of tweets applauding the launch of The Bad Batch on Disney Plus.

#TheBadBatch was amazing, really a great start! It’s good to meet our clones again, I missed them (though I didn’t miss that order …) Wrecker is probably my favorite. 😂 On top of that, the visuals and narratives are amazing, I can’t wait to see where this is going.

#TheBadBatch was amazing, really great start! It’s good to meet our clones again, I missed them (though I didn’t miss that order …) Wrecker’s probably my fav ngl 😂 Other than that, awesome visuals and storytelling, I can’t wait to see where this is going 🥰 # MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/UotQwKwUFw – Gourmet (@Benjamin__Meyer) May 4, 2021

I loved the first episode of #TheBadBatch. I’m so happy to see the baddest batch of clones in action again, I can’t wait for the next episode of this season to be epic. Wrecker is the MVP.

Loved the 1st episode of #TheBadBatch so happy to see the baddest batch of clones in action again, can not wait for the next episode this season will be epic. Also Wrecker is MVP pic.twitter.com/9NhCcHKkVD – Life-Chi (@LiferGraffiti) May 4, 2021

I was a huge fan of #TheCloneWars and wasn’t sure if I was going to like #TheBadBatch because it was a spin off of a series that ended perfectly. I must say, 30 minutes and I love it. They’re taking the show into unexplored areas of the timeline, and the characters are great.

I was a huge #TheCloneWars fan and wasn’t sure if I was going to like #TheBadBatch because it was a spin-off of a show that ended so perfectly. I gotta say, 30 minutes in and I’m loving it. They are taking the show in unexplored areas of the timeline, and the characters are great – Richard Graf (@CinephileRich) May 4, 2021

He does it again.

He does it again #TheBadBatch # MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/GnyuqBZnHB – The Menifesto (@Menifesto) May 4, 2021

Let’s give a salute to the man who literally voices 90% of the characters in the series.

Let’s give a shoutout to the man who literally voices 90% of the characters in the show # TheBadBatch pic.twitter.com/wXJlYMCtDX – Master Guru (@Guruelous) May 4, 2021

View The Bad Batch 💙 I have found it wonderful. Total continuation of Clone Wars. A declaration of intentions. This is going to be huge, full of connections and important people. Visually amazing, as always. Thank you #StarWars 💙 pic.twitter.com/0yjdeEalu4 – 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒂 ⚡ (@AshlaHeartfilia) May 4, 2021

Well, the first episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch where they continue to make it clear that the animated series have a transcendental weight within the continuity of Star Wars and in passing they give us a few characters to remember. And all clones! – Marvel Agent (@AgentedeMarvel_) May 4, 2021

I have already seen the first episode of the new @starwars series entitled “The Bad Batch”. I was so cool that I have been wanting to see more about this series. I’m already looking forward to the next episode 🔥🙌 !! # TheBadBatch – Joseba Mendez (@ JosebaMendez41) May 4, 2021

Terrific the first episode of The Bad Batch! pic.twitter.com/Q4RehkNZrP – Jipiboi (@Jipiboi) May 4, 2021

You may also be interested in: Star Wars: Luke Skywalker’s severed hand would have been used to create Snoke