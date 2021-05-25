Star Wars: fans demand a sequel movie or series for Han Solo

We cannot say that recent years have been good for Star wars. Things turned out well when Lucasfilm released Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85%, however, things did not turn out well when we talked about Han Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56%, a film that remains the black sheep of productions made under the hand of Disney. Even if Han Solo As a failure for the studio, fans of the film are organizing on social media to demand a sequel from the company using the hashtag # MakeSolo2Happen. Will your prayers be heard by the high lords of Lucasfilm?

When Han Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in theaters in 2018, it was only able to raise US $ 392 million worldwide, a ridiculous amount compared to the US $ 1.06 billion in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. – 85%, the $ 1.321 billion Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% or the $ 2.06 billion Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% Despite the director’s goodwill and efforts, Han Solo’s film could not be transformed into something endearing to fans of the series. This failure is probably the reason why Disney and Lucasfilm put a stop to the alternate productions of the previous trilogy.

Han Solo’s film had numerous problems in its production stage. It ended up being directed by Ron Howard and in the cast we find Alden Ehrenreich as the main character; Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra; Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca; Woody Harrelson as Beckett; Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian; and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as L3-37. The film received mixed reviews that gave it failing grades on specialized websites, however, at this point in the game, some fans even agree that its script surpasses Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%, blockbuster movie. from Lucasfilm that horrified fans with that conclusion full of inconsistencies.

At this time, Lucasfilm is not focusing on high-end movies. Star wars, but in series that are capable of complementing the story. The Mandalorian’s success on the Disney Plus platform inspired the studio to greenlight a ton of live-action productions for the small screen. Undoubtedly, the next few years will be filled with much Star wars but on a smaller scale. Will Lucasfilm have learned from its mistakes and will grant fans truly worthy films from the galaxy far away? Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins will direct the next big screen installments. We hope they are able to carry out the work satisfactorily.

Han Solo Movie Fans Are Not Giving Up Hope To See His Beloved Character Return And The # MakeSolo2Happen Campaign Continues On Social Media; They chose May 25 as the day to take action because it is the date on which the film hit the bill in 2018. Here are a series of tweets that use the hashtag and require Lucasfilm a sequel film for the hero, including a series on Disney Plus.

Tweeting this photo of George at the Solo premiere for no other reason than to bring Han Solo 2 to life.

It only deserves one Disney Plus series. There are tons of bounty hunter / crime syndicate moments that would be perfect for a new adventure with Han and Chewie.

From the first time I saw Solo: A Star Wars Story, I wanted Disney to make a Solo sequel to reality. I want to see Han and Chewie’s first concert with Jabba, the aftermath of Crimson Dawn, Qi’ra working more closely with Maul. There are many more stories to tell!

I need more Solo, all of you. It has quickly become one of my favorites. # MakeSolo2Happen

It’s # MakeSolo2Happen day. I have a really good feeling about this !!!

Since it’s # MakeSolo2Happen day, I thought I’d illustrate a quick portrait of Qi’ra. She is the character whose story I really wanted to continue.

It’s # MakeSolo2Happen day! I just really like it, but it was mostly about things that we already knew happened. Kessel’s career. Meeting Chewie. Getting your blaster. Origin story stuff. I would love a sequel or series to surprise me and develop all the new things that it introduced.

