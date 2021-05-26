Star Wars fans ask for this spin-off on social media

The hashtag # MakeSolo2Happen gained strength in the last hours on the internet. Do you agree with a sequel being made based on the life of Han Solo, one of the Star Wars icons?

The universe of Star wars it presumes to have been in good hands. Lucasfilm gave his creative direction to Dave Filoni, the mind behind the brand’s recent big projects, and Disney increases the franchise catalog. However, fans are demanding more titles and some very specific ones.

Despite being waiting for a large number of projects such as the series: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, A Droid Story or The Book of Boba Fett, other products are also planned. Still, it seems that fans want something specific, which is not on the company’s calendar.

This is a sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story. Yes, as incredible as it may seem, a large number of people joined on social networks and under the slogan of # MakeSolo2Happen They have required the production company to fulfill this dream, to see again the most famous pilot of the saga in action.

According to the comments, Solo’s life and work still had a lot of cloth to cut. This could refer to his exploits prior to his inclusion in the plot. Skywalker, when he still had murky contacts and wandered through space. The above could show an origin of his great friendship with Chewbacca or expand the trajectory of Landau, who could have a series in Disney + according to the study.

But, on the other hand, the possible show of the character in question could narrate their journeys long after what was commented. However, this would be a bit more difficult, since if progress is made in its development, it would have to include Leia or Luke, causing mishaps in creative offices.