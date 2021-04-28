Star Wars: Ewan McGregor criticizes the prequels for excessive blue screen and dialogue – Tomatazos

When George Lucas (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – 88%, Willow: In the Land of Enchantment – 48%) announced their plans to make a series of prequels to their successful Star Wars trilogy, fans of this film universe were very excited, however, the result was not It was completely successful and one of the great problems, both for the audience and for the actors themselves, had to do with the use of new cinematographic technologies.

And it is that in the late 90s, CGI technology was quickly becoming the norm, but it had not yet been refined enough to give life to photorealistic creatures or environments, however, Lucas was very attracted to it and wanted use it to tell the new stories of your popular franchise.

In this way, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55% was the only prequel for which the most practical sets were used and when Lucas moved on to Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones – 66% and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79% began to shed more and more of the physical environment in favor of computer-generated settings and backdrops, sparking consternation from their own actors. In fact, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ewan McGregor (Doctor Sleep – 79%, Christopher Robin: An Unforgettable Reunion – 66%) admitted that he was frustrated during the making of these tapes (via Collider).

The actor, who will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the upcoming Disney Plus series focused on this Jedi master, said that with each new release of the prequels, Lucas dedicated himself to using more CGI – in Revenge of the Sith, the physical sets and backdrops had been almost entirely replaced by blue screens — but that completely ruined the experience:

… George loves technology and loves to get into it. I wanted more and more control over what we see in the background. After three or four months of that, it gets really tedious, especially when the scenes are … I don’t mean to be rude, but it’s not Shakespeare. There is nothing to dig into in the dialogue that can satisfy you when there is no environment there. It was quite difficult to do.

Previously, Hayden Christensen (The Last Shot – 5%, 90 Minutes in Heaven – 24%) and Natalie Portman (Lucy in the Sky – 40%, Annihilation – 84%) had already mentioned how frustrating it was for them to work with tennis balls and blue bottoms. Now McGregor decided to join that criticism, especially because he can contrast what happened with his current experience working for the same franchise, but now with more technology.

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated projects by all Star Wars fans is the next series for Disney Plus Obi-Wan, as it will be exciting to see McGregor reprise his role from the prequels in a six-episode sequel that takes place 10 years. after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

For the 50-year-old actor, one of the most important and different aspects of working now in the franchise and having done it 20 years ago has to do with the technological part, because after the success that The Mandalorian was – 90%, a series that also pushed the limits of technology, but in a more successful way, as Jon Favreau and his creative team developed a way to create photorealistic live backgrounds using a game engine, the experience is more satisfactory, because the Actors are no longer surrounded by a blue screen, but by what the actual background will look like in the final product:

… project [los fondos virtuales] on this huge LED screen. You are in a desert, you are standing in the middle of a desert. If you are in the snow, you are surrounded by snow. And if you are in the cockpit of a starfighter, you are in space. It will feel so much more real.

