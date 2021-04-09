‘Star Wars’: Disney would have already manufactured a prototype of a real lightsaber for its parks

Reality is gradually catching up with fiction, in this case, and today it seems that science fiction is relegated to second place. According to information that has come in from Collider, Disney would have already manufactured a prototype of a real lightsaber that works in the same way that we have all seen in the ‘Star Wars’ movies. And they have nothing to do with those plastic laser swords that we all played with as children based on batteries that were spent. It is a real design, so you should be careful not to play with fire, never better said, in case they are ever released.

According to the same medium, the company would have presented this sword during a press conference on Disney theme parks. However, there are no photographs or videos that prove such a scientific achievement and gift for all fans of the universe. The only information that has arrived is that the president of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D ‘Amaro, took out the sword before all attendees declaring that it was real. So we won’t be able to believe it until we see it, but it will be easy to get your hopes up because it is indeed true.

The idea would be to manufacture very reliable swords that the Jedi masters carry so that they form part of the immersive experience that the company prepares for the Star Wars Hotel that will be inaugurated soon.. Disney wants to produce lots of prototypes to be on the Galaxy’s Edge, but has not even confirmed that they will be available for the opening, which is not yet known when it will take place. Anyway, it would not be bad to save just in case.

Registered patent

A fact that would have already made Disney’s intentions clear, and gives more reliability to the information that has arrived, is that the company itself would have already registered the design patents several years ago. It seems that they had the firm intention of materializing it one day and had covered their backs for it. According to the patent, the design was specifically aimed at creating an energy sword effect, and is accompanied by a long description of the internal workings of the device. So, it seems that soon fans will be able to design their own swords like the Jedi, imagining of course that they do so from the Kyler crystal, the specific tool used in the galactic universe.