Star Wars: Disney will change the name of Boba Fett’s ship – .

Boba Fett is one of the most beloved characters in Star wars, all thanks to his talents as a bounty hunter, his history, and cunning. Disney brought him back in The Mandalorian – 91% and fans were delighted, but it seems that the company is making some important changes to the lore. According to new information from Jedi News, Boba Fett’s ship will receive a new name; Disney intends to get rid of the current one and usher in a different stage. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Boba Fett’s ship is known as Slave I and we saw her return in The Mandalorian. The character still uses it and with it he made some surprising maneuvers and attacks on different opponents; It is a modified Firespray-31 that has been with the bounty hunter for a long time, however, Disney wants to leave the canonical name behind and face something different. For Jedi News, two top LEGO Star Wars executives, Jens Kronvold Frederiksen Y Michael Lee StockwelHim, they talk about the renaming of Boba Fett’s ship. Something different awaits the fans.

Stockwell mentions: “Yes, I developed another. We will no longer call it Slave I. This is Boba Fett’s starship. ” The Jedi News interviewer asks why the name Slave I will be left, to which Frederiksen He answers: “Everyone will leave it. It’s probably not something that’s been publicly announced, but it’s something Disney doesn’t want to use anymore. ” Without a doubt, this is a very important change in the lore of Star wars, something whose impact will be reflected in the future of the saga. Very soon we will see the return of the character in The Book of Boba Fett.

