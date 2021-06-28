Star Wars: Disney to rename Boba Fett’s ship

Boba Fett is one of the most beloved characters in Star wars, all thanks to his talents as a bounty hunter, his history, and cunning. Disney brought him back in The Mandalorian – 91% and fans were delighted, but it seems that the company is making some important changes to the lore. According to new information from Jedi News, Boba Fett’s ship will receive a new name; Disney intends to get rid of the current one and usher in a different stage. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Boba Fett’s ship is known as Slave I and we saw her return in The Mandalorian. The character still uses it and with it he made some surprising maneuvers and attacks on different opponents; It is a modified Firespray-31 that has been with the bounty hunter for a long time, however, Disney wants to leave the canonical name behind and face something different. For Jedi News, two top LEGO Star Wars executives, Jens Kronvold Frederiksen Y Michael Lee StockwelHim, they talk about the renaming of Boba Fett’s ship. Something different awaits the fans.

Stockwell mentions: “Yes, I developed another. We will no longer call it Slave I. This is Boba Fett’s Starship. ” The Jedi News interviewer asks why the name Slave I will be left, to which Frederiksen He answers: “Everyone will leave it. It’s probably not something that’s been publicly announced, but it’s something Disney doesn’t want to use anymore. ” Without a doubt, this is a very important change in the lore of Star wars, something whose impact will be reflected in the future of the saga; the reasons for the decision are unknown. Very soon we will see the return of the character in The Book of Boba Fett.

Recent months have been great for Boba Fett. The character had a brief appearance in the first episode of the second season of The Mandalorian – 91%, but his impressive return came with the Robert Rodriguez-directed chapter “The Tragedy.” Temuera Morrison, an actor who plays the bounty hunter, put on an impressive display of ability to take down multiple stormtroopers in seconds. Boba Fett’s excellent reception at The Mandalorian He reaffirmed the production of his own series with Fennec Shand and very soon we will see them both on different adventures. The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus in late 2021.

On the other hand, the third season of The Mandalorian it’s not something we’ll see anytime soon on the Disney Plus platform. Lucasfilm has faced severe issues like Gina Carano being fired, so showrunners must put a lot of effort into new scripts so that Din Djarin’s next adventures are up to the task, without inconsistency. What will happen to the Mandalorian and little Grogu now that they live apart from each other? We are confident that Lucasfilm will get the most out of little Baby Yoda for years to come.

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm remains somewhat oblivious to the subject of the movies, without revealing too much. It is clear that the studio does not want to make the same mistake from the sequel trilogy and leave things without planning; the following cinematic adventures will be developed in the finest detail and will surely fetch millions of dollars at the global box office. Episodes VII, VIII Y IX They represent a dark stain in the history of the franchise, which is why the top executives are watching their steps. Right now, the products on the small screen are in control.

