Star Wars: Disney Introduces “Real” Retractable Lightsabers

Slowly Star wars he regains his good step among the public and with each passing day the hopes of the fans are increasing. Over the last few months Lucasfilm has proven to be up to the task with the content it sells and is about to release much more. According to new information from Heroic Hollywood, Disney has unveiled a real light sake at a recent virtual event tied to Disney theme parks. Are we about to see the world’s first lightsaber? One like the ones we see in the movies? In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Lightsabers are very important in the lore of Star wars, are the weapons of the Jedi warriors. We first saw one was in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93% and since then they are a constant in the distant galaxy; In all the films and series of the brand we can enjoy observing those powerful tools that serve to combat evil or to commit the most ruthless acts. Through Twitter, Scott trowbridgeCreative Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, talks about what happened at the “A Special Look Inside Disney Parks” presentation, directed by Josh D’Amaro, director of Disney parks:

A lot of questions today about whether the lightsaber that Josh D’Amaro revealed today was real or CGI, and, whether I’d share photos or video. Yes it was / is really real, and ….. not yet. #Bringingagalaxyfarfarawaytolifehttps: //t.co/lMc964tn8Y – Scott Trowbridge (@strowbridge) April 9, 2021

Will we see the lightsabers of Star wars at Disney theme parks? It is very probable. We just have to wait for time to pass, without a doubt it is a very, very desired good by the community that loves the saga and all its producers. Disney has had some difficult years in the company of Star wars. The company made sense of a new trilogy but things did not turn out as they expected, poor creative decisions were expensive and earned them widespread hatred from the fandom. Despite everything, Lucasfilm remains very committed to the stories of the future and better years are coming. The projects that are on the horizon are numerous and packed with action, but surely Lucasfilm still has many surprises on the way.

The Star wars Tomorrow shines with the promises of all the series that will come to Disney Plus. With the great success of The Mandalorian – 91%, Lucasfilm discovered that the small screen is the ideal format to continue carrying out new projects: they are cheaper and their launch is done exclusively on a platform under their full power. Films require many extra millions and also to be shown in cinemas that belong to us. At this time, Disney intends to develop more than ten series about Star wars.

Filming is currently taking place on the series starring Obi-Wan Kenobi, a product that fans are excitedly waiting for but not a single word has been said, at least about the plot. We hope it lives up to or well above the legacy offered by the Jedi many years ago. At the moment it does not have a release date, and there is not one for the third season of The Mandalorian, but hope remains and we are certain that huge things are coming for fans of the distant galaxy.

The next movie from Star wars It will hit theaters in late 2023 to bring a new twist to the history of the old galaxy.

