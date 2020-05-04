It is a work done by an independent designer

Today May 4 is Star Wars Day, an anniversary that an independent designer has wanted to celebrate with a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport dressed for the occasion of an imperial soldier.

May the 4 th be with you. Read quickly this ingenious phrase that mixes today’s date with the reference to one of the most famous quotes in the history of cinema has achieved that May 4 has become the Star wars day. Thousands of fans from all over the world celebrate it. This is the case of Shashank Das, an independent designer who has decided to dress the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport as an imperial soldier. Or rather a vehicle so that the servants of the dark side of the force can dedicate themselves to their tasks.

Obviously black and white colors are the protagonists of the hypercar of French origin, which also reveals several of its parts made of carbon fiber. At the wheel, an internationally known as’Stormtrooper‘. Other elements also stand out, such as some daytime running led lights that adopt the color red – others can also be seen in the interior -, so representative of the bad guys of the galactic saga, or some newly designed rims.

What we are not so clear about is that the lucky soldier who can lead the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport you will be amazed at its performance. Its 1,500 horses seem insufficient for someone who is used to traveling the galaxy at the speed of light.

Jokes aside, remember that Bugatti will manufacture only 60 units of the Chiron Pur Sport at a rate of 3.2 million euros each. Each of them offers a weight loss cure that makes the car’s behavior more effective when cornering, something in which more rigid shock absorbers also play a role both in the front area –65% – and in the rear area –33% -. In addition, a shortened gear ratio prioritizes the acceleration of the car to the detriment of its top speed, which nevertheless reaches 350 km / hour.

