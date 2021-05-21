Star Wars: Dave Filoni is promoted to Executive Creative Director of Lucasfilm – Tomatazos

Since Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm, fans of Star wars They have had different opinions about the way the franchise is managed in general, in most cases they have not had the best opinions, especially in regard to the sequel trilogy, but in terms of the productions television, it has been the opposite. Dave Filoni, the mastermind of the series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Star wars resistance and Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 95% have been promoted to Executive Creative Director, according to Lucasfilm’s official website (via That Hashtag Show).

In addition to the animated series mentioned above, Filoni He also served as the director of The Mandalorian – 91%, the first live-action series of Star wars which was a success in every way, both in terms of audience and product sales, as Baby Yoda became one of the favorite characters of the entire franchise. Filoni also works in The Book of Boba Fett and most likely some of the other shows in development like Ahsoka.

The news will be well received by fans, as for some years now they have been asking someone with a true passion for Star wars directs Lucasfilm, and while Kathleen Kennedy remains president of the company, it is most likely that the influence of Filoni be a positive for the future of this fantasy and science fiction universe that has captivated millions for four decades.

In addition to Filoni, there are two others with the position of Executive Creative Director, John knoll Y Doug chiang; Knoll is CCO of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the visual effects company founded by George Lucas, and was supervisor of the effects of the prequel trilogy of Star wars. Chiang, meanwhile, has worked at ILM as a creative director and was a production designer for several films. The official Lucasfilm.com site shared the following information on the trajectory of Dave Filoni:

Dave Filoni made a lifelong dream come true in 2005 when George Lucas selected him to help build Lucasfilm’s animation studio from scratch and create the company’s first series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Across seven seasons and more than 100 episodes, The Clone Wars (2008-2020) pushed the boundaries of television animation, receiving praise not only for its technical achievements, but also for its complex and compelling storylines. The series won four Emmy Awards, including the Outstanding Special Class Animated Program two years in a row, and introduced countless fan-favorite characters to the Star Wars saga.

Although several rumors have appeared in the last three years about the dismissal of Kathleen kennedy, until now they have never been fulfilled. The truth is that his management of Lucasfilm started on the right foot when Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% turned out to be massive box office hits, but it all started to take a nosedive when Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released – 91% in December 2017 and fans rated it the worst in the entire series. A few months later came Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56%, which holds the record for being the first box office failure of Star wars.

In 2019 came Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%, plus it generated less profit for Lucasfilm than the spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, divided critics and fans, even though they went out of their way to please them. As if that wasn’t enough, fans had more reason to be angry at Kennedy upon learning that the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park was going to be set in the first two trilogies, but on orders from the Lucasfilm president it was set in the trilogy. sequels.

