Star Wars creator wants Dave Filoni to chair Lucasfilm

A new rumor claims that the creator of the Star Wars franchise wants Dave Filoni to be the head of the Lucasfilm company

As Lucasfilm’s Executive Creative Director, Dave Filoni is now one of the three most important and influential people when it comes to shaping the Star Wars franchise, alongside Jon Favreau and studio president Kathleen Kennedy. An incredible position for a longtime fan of the show, especially when he thought his first call from George Lucas almost fifteen years ago was someone playing a prank on him.

Filoni is now tasked with overseeing the roster of Disney Plus animated and live-action projects set in a galaxy far, far away, so you can fully understand why Mark Hamill called him George Lucas’s Padawan, even if he hasn’t been. too involved in the movies, aside from working as a concept artist on The Force Awakens and receiving special thanks in the Rogue One credits.

However, a new rumor claims that the Star Wars creator wants his protégé to take over the entire Lucasfilm operation. Obviously, we must point out that the story originated on Reddit and should by no means be taken as something that will eventually happen, especially when Disney doesn’t care the least what George Lucas thinks about how or who now runs the company that he founded.

The fans would be delighted that it was a reality but …

While many fans would be delighted that Kennedy was fired from her position. If there is something that everyone shares with the creator of Star Wars, it is that none of them is an employee of Lucasfilm and they do not have an official opinion on any matter at the creative or company level.

Not even mentioning Filoni’s lack of experience in the world of cinema, directing a studio, or being involved in anything unrelated to Star Wars dating back to 2005. On the other hand, a phrase from Francis Ford Coppola must be remembered. referring to George Lucas, “the success of Star Wars caused the world to lose a great director,” referring to the fact that Lucas had to stop directing movies and become an entrepreneur, if Filoni will stop bringing the creative side of Star Wars to run a studio like Lucasfilm, maybe we lose a lot of good products from the saga, although who knows, he still became the new Kevin Feige. What do you think?