‘Star Wars’ confirms how Rey saved Kylo Ren from the Dark Side

It seems that the new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy wanted to emulate the original even in the confusing and changing love intentions of the protagonists. We start with Finn chasing Rey. Shortly after, Rose Tico’s love affair with the latter entered. Unfinished everything, in the last one it even seemed that poor Finn could have something with Poe. Rey, for her part, went through everything until her relationship with Kylo, ​​which many interpreted as a union of the Force or even a secret union of blood (Rey’s origins and who her parents and grandparents were were not yet known). ) until giving him one last very Disney kiss, pun intended.

Although many have still not recovered from the surprise of that final romantic resolution, some still interpret its more meaning than the love attraction between them. For some it was a way of rescuing Kylo completely from the Dark Side, a kind of loving luminosity that would close a cycle that, for example, Padme did not achieve, rather the opposite, with Anakin Skywalker.

A new Star Wars biography entitled ‘Skywalker – A Family War’, written by Kristin Baver, confirms that it was the way Rey healed him after their battle, before the kiss, that saved him from the dark side. Baver claims that the Jedi’s ability to heal is not only wounds, but also mental. Remember, for example, the moment in ‘The Mandalorian’ Grogu cured Greef Karga and he developed a good conscience from then on and went on, definitely to the good ones. So says the book:

Healing through the Force is a peculiar thing. Rey transferred her own Force energy to the wounded man at her feet; however, the interaction did more than simply repair an open wound. The burned flesh and damaged organs were healed again, and even the scar on his face disappeared. For the first time in more than a decade, Ben Solo’s mind cleared.

It was better for us that Obi-Wan Kenobi had known this so that, instead of leaving his beloved Anakin burning in the lava, he would have healed him, inside and out, himself.

