Star Wars: Brie Larson Could Be In Talks With Lucasfilm To Play Mara Jade – Tomatazos

Brie Larson has become a superstar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, known all over the world for some renowned films but especially for Captain Marvel – 60%, the most powerful heroine of her dimension. But we well know that the 31-year-old actress has another obsession: Star wars; On numerous occasions we have seen her talk about her desire to join the franchise, she has even disguised herself as a Jedi. A new rumor has it that the actress is negotiating with Lucasfilm to delve into the history of the distant galaxy as Mara Jade, a character who has long been part of the expanded universe of Star wars.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The oldest fans of Star wars they are very knowledgeable about the history of Mara Jade. She was one of the best servants of Emperor Palpatine, whom he ended up leaving shortly after his death; She eventually became a smuggler and eventually a powerful Jedi Master. She married Luke Skywalker and together they had a son, Ben, a name inspired by the figure of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Mara Jade has appeared in novels, comics, and video games, but we’ve never seen her make the leap to the big screen. Is Lucasfilm considering it right now?

According to We Got This Covered, Brie larson is in talks to play Mara Jade in the current canon of Star wars. The heroine has remained in the Legends area for many years but fans are not losing hope that Lucasfilm will bring her to live action for years to come; without a doubt, it would be a great joy to those who prefer the old stories of Star wars and not the ones Disney decided to create for the big screen. Only time will tell us the truth about the future, for now it remains a rumor.

We invite you to read: Rumor: Rey could connect at some point with The Madalorian

Star wars has several projects on the way, so Brie larson you will have more opportunities to fulfill your dream; One wonders if fans will want her as the star of any of the adventures. Remember that the reputation of the actress is not exactly the best at the moment and that she still has many detractors due to her role in Marvel Studios. Only time won’t tell if Larson is able to make a good name among the followers of Star warsWith Captain Marvel, he has not done well at all; your big break could be right there.

On the other hand, will Lucasfilm manage to mend all the damage it has caused in recent years to the franchise of Star wars, at least on the big screen? Under the command of Disney, the brand has had great moments, there we have the example of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85%; However, the trilogy that the Skywalker story should inherit stood out as a compendium of regrettable ideas thrown at random that were not ordered or well developed by creative teams. JJ Abrams and Rian Johnson did very different things, and it seems they never really sat down to talk about narrating an adventure together.

Along the way are many Lucasfilm projects. Right now the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is being filmed, a product really expected by Jedi fans; This title will feature the return of Ewan McGregor in the title role and will include Hayden Christensen as the fearsome Darth Vader. So far no deep details about the plot have been revealed but we can be certain that it will be a journey like no other, after all, it is one of the most important characters in the lore of Star warsDisney just wants to get it right right now.

You may also be interested in: Reasons why diversity is okay in the Star Wars universe