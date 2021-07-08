Star Wars: Brian De Palma apologizes for making fun of “The Force” in the first screening

Talk about Star wars it is to interfere in a wide universe of information and fanaticism that has stolen the hearts of millions of people around the world. For almost 45 years, the history of the distant galaxy has attracted the attention of young and old, expanding with all kinds of adventures and generating significant income for producers. But there are those who from the beginning made comments that questioned Star wars. One of the previous ones was Brian De Palma, who after the first screening of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93% made fun of the concept of The Force. Now clarify your words.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

We have all heard “May the Force be with you”, that phrase repeated ad nauseam that has become the slogan of the saga and that even works as a kind of mantra for the brand’s most loyal fans. George Lucas presented an unfinished version of A new hope in order to Brian De Palma, Steven Spielberg and other friends shortly before the official premiere, and at the time it was said that only Steven he was the one who received the film in a good way. While on the Light and Fuse podcast (via IndieWire), Brian talk about what happened:

Everyone who participated in that meeting has a different version of what happened. I was just looking at the bio they made of Steven and he told me how he saw it. They always portray me as the guy who says the worst, who drives everyone crazy, but if you’re going to show me something, I’ll tell you what I think about it. Why am I there unless I am going to give an honest appraisal of what I have seen? And in this case, the fact that Steven says that only he saw the possibilities of Star Wars, is not really true.

We invite you to read: The Book of Boba Fett: Temuera Morrison revealed that Favreau, Filoni and Bryce Dallas Howard directed episodes

Palm, director in charge of movies such as Carrie – 48%, Scarface – 84% and Mission: Impossible – 61%, admitted during the podcast that they mocked the concept of La Fuerza, however, they also assure that they saw positive things in the film. Now, many years later, he admits that he had completely wrong opinions about the film:

We all saw that George had done something fantastic and we knew very well where the special effects were not, and how they had cut all these planes from other movies that were supposed to be ships and things like that. But I made a joke about The Force, that’s true. I just thought of the idea of ​​The Force, you know, ‘The Force’ I would say, and kept repeating it: ‘Doesn’t seem like a great name for this kind of spirit guide.’ So it goes without saying that he had a lot to say about The Force, which he was obviously terribly wrong about.

The director mentions that he is usually very honest with his thoughts regarding the films of his fellow filmmakers: “I said some very direct things to my director friends about their films that became very successful. Sometimes he was right, sometimes he was wrong. They did the same with my films. ” The filmmaker is forced to admit that The Force is not such a bad concept after all, and that the weight it has in pop culture has become much more powerful than it is. George Lucas I expected.

With the sale of Star Wars to Disney, movies and series have not stopped flowing in recent years. Things did not go well with the trilogy that began in 2015, however, Lucasfilm has other plans on the way, especially for the small screen, and the future looks bright for characters like Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Din Djarin.

You may also be interested in: Disney reveals first look at Star Wars: Visions anime and premiere date