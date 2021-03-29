Star Wars announces full cast for Obi-Wan Kenobi series

They have assembled a spectacular casting for the Star Wars series about Obi-Wan Kenobi that can be seen on the Disney + streaming platform.

Finally good and great news about the series of Star wars on Obi-Wan Kenobi whose production is about to begin. Since they have announced the stellar cast that the series will have. We can see Ewan McGregor, Hayden christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung kang, Simone kessell and Ben safdie.

For now we only know that Ewan McGregor will play the legendary Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi and that Hayden christensen will repeat as Darth vader. While Joel edgerton and Bonnie Piesse they probably come back as Owen lars and Beru Lars, the two people who were wetland farmers in Tatooine and who cared for Luke Skywalker When I was a kid.

But about the rest of the characters there are not many details yet. Although the actress Indira Varma You already know what it is to participate in a great saga, since you gave life to Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones. While Kumail Nanjiani will get a huge leap in popularity, as it will also be in Marvel Studios’ Eternals. Sung kang He has taken a big step in his career as we will see him again in Fast & Furious 9 as Han. Rupert friend (Homeland) and O’Shea Jackason Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) are now somewhat less well known, but that will surely change when the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Production begins soon on Obi-Wan Kenobi, a special event series coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9z49eW9Vgx – Star Wars (@starwars) March 29, 2021

A short synopsis has also been published:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi suffered his greatest defeat with the fall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker who became the evil Sith Darth. Vader ”.

In the series we can see how Obi-Wan Kenobi It’s in Tatooine watching that nothing bad happens to Luke Skywalker while trying to contact the ghosts of the force. That is why it has been speculated that we could see Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson)Although if it’s not in the official cast, it will probably only be a cameo.

