‘Star Wars’: ‘Andor’ would have the return of another character from ‘Rogue One’, according to a filming leak

The images come to us from a Twitter fan account. Put the matter in perspective, so it seems Duncan Pow would have joined the filming of ‘Andor’, one of the next series in real action that is cooked in Lucasfilm, a galactic project that would expand the offer of ‘Star Wars’ on Disney +.

Diego Luna is the protagonist of this prequel that would unfold in the direction of the denouement we witnessed in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, spin-off headed by Felicity Jones that ended that (predictable by every fan of the saga) tragedy. Pow, who played Sergeant Melshi in the aforementioned film in the franchise started by George Lucas, a character who died during the Battle of Scarif, appears in the photos with Luna in what would be one of the scenes of the series.

A new image of Duncan no set reveals how clearly he is not Nick Blood. Com isso, where Nick will appear in the series yet unknown. ??: u / makesyoufeeldejavu | Reddit pic.twitter.com/SOlPq09rvF ? Nação Star Wars (@nacaostarwars) June 4, 2021

‘Andor’, as stated by Luna himself, is “basically all you have to know to understand ‘Rogue One’. The story of the character before that movie “we all know how it ends, something Luna is delighted with.” It’s great to dive into a story that you already know the end of … Now we can stop at the nuances and delve into the layers. I think it is fun to do something that is not only about reaching the end, but precisely about delaying itAlong with Luna and said possible return of Pow, we found Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Fiona Shaw, Kyle Soller and the recently announced Robert Emms, in a proposal described by StarWars.com as a spy thriller set at the dawn of the rebellion.