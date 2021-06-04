Star Wars: American Judge Declares The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker “Mediocre” – Tomatazos

Star wars It has a huge fan base, and while many were unhappy when it became known in 2012 that George Lucas sold Lucasfilm, the love they had for the franchise was demonstrated when they turned Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% in the highest grossing film in the United States with US $ 936 million raised at the box office, a position that continues to occupy, since not even Avengers: Endgame – 95% were able to beat him at the local box office.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

In December 2017 everything changed, yeah The Force Awakens had angered some sections of the fandom, its sequel, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%, it would make so many more angry and it would become the most divisive Star Wars movie in its history. Months later Han Solo: A Star Wars Story was released – 56%, and it became the franchise’s first box office failure. Repairing the damage seemed difficult, and they tried, but the result was very bad: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%.

Now a judge agrees with the fans, comparing a legal dispute between ConAgra Foods Inc. and Wesson Oil with the acquisition of Lucasfilm by Disney and its “mediocre” films. Keneth K. Lee, a judge for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, wrote the following (via CBR):

Simply put, Richardson, the new owner of Wesson Oil, can resume the use of the ‘100% natural’ label at any time it wishes, thereby depriving the class of any value theoretically awarded by the court order. Therefore, ConAgra essentially agreed not to do something about which it lacks power. That’s as if George Lucas promised no more lackluster and clunky Star Wars sequels shortly after selling the franchise to Disney. That promise would be illusory.

Also read: Star Wars: Kelly Marie Tran defends Canto Bight scene for evidencing class privilege

In a footnote the judge added: “As is evident in the Disney production of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.”

Although many have blamed Rian Johnson for the failure of The Last JediIt should not be forgotten that the president of Lucasfilm was very happy with her work, to the point that she offered him the opportunity to do a Star Wars trilogy by himself, a plan that was canceled due to the terrible reception of episode VIII. The reality is that the sequel trilogy had neither head nor tail, and this was because there was never a plan, they only sought to profit from one of the most popular franchises in history, and despite the fact that they made a profit, with each new delivery the results were worse. JJ Abrams, director of episodes VII and IX, was the one who revealed that there was no defined path when making the trilogy, these were his words in an interview with Collider:

I feel like what I’ve learned as a lesson multiple times, and it’s something that especially in this pandemic year working with writers [se ha vuelto claro], the lesson is that you have to plan things the best you can, and you always need to be able to respond to the unexpected. And the unexpected can come in all kinds of ways, and I think there is nothing more important than knowing where you are going.

Star Wars has found a new respite thanks to The Mandalorian – 90%, his first live action series, which conquered the hearts of fans and not so fans, thanks to the character of Grogu (Baby Yoda). Regardless, the future of Star Wars looks promising, not only because of the many television series in development, but also because of the attractions. Not long ago it was announced and images of what will be the luxury hotel Galactic Starcruiser were revealed. On the other hand, through the comics Disney is trying to fill in the many gaps left by the sequel trilogy.

Don’t leave without reading: Star Wars: Everything We Know About George Lucas’s Sequel Trilogy