Star Wars adds spectacular bounty hunter to canon

Since there are so many criminals in the Star Wars galaxy, the bounty hunter job always attracts the most deadly beings.

Boba fett Y Din Djarin (The Mandalorian) perhaps they are the two most famous bounty hunters in Star wars, but there are many more. Now the comics of Marvel they have presented to Deva Lompop, which is sure to become a fan favorite.

In the comic Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters: Jabba the Hutt # 1, from the writer Justina ireland and the artist Iban Coello, the bounty hunter Deva Lompop will be recruited by Jabba the hutt to be successful where Boba fett has failed to bring him to Han Solo. Equipped with a variety of unique weaponry and sporting a striking design, she is ready to show off all her skills.

More details of the character:

However, while Deva Lompop may be new to fans of Star wars, she has been causing trouble in the Galaxy for a long time. Since it is a member of the alien species known as Shani, one of its peculiarities is that they are very long-lived, that’s why Deva Lompop has been working in the underworld since the age of the High Republic, and that means we can hope that she will also appear in these stories soon. It is also rumored that if he succeeds, he could even make the leap to live action in some of the series they are preparing for Disney Plus on Star wars. Since it would serve as a link between the time of the High Republic and almost 300 years later in shows like The Mandalorian, Boba Fett’s book or Ahsoka Tano.

“Deva was the product of my absolute love for feathered lizards and badass women.” Explains Justina Ireland. “There’s definitely something amazing about having the opportunity to bring a High Republic character into the Bounty Hunter War, and High Republic fans should keep an eye out for Deva in upcoming Star Wars jobs.”

