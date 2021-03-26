Getty Images Star Wars Actors Who Died From COVID-19 In 2020-2021

The Star Wars fan club has lost several talented artists to COVID-19 between 2020 and 2021.

This is a tribute to the Star Wars actors and others associated with the Star Wars universe who died from the new coronavirus.

David prowse

David Prowse played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy. He died of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 85 on November 28, 2020.

So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VbDrGu6iBz – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2020

Prowse was cast in the role, due to his stature as a bodybuilder and weightlifter, Star Wars Fandom reported. He said the lines during filming, but they were later dubbed by James Earl Jones. The video below shows how he sounded like Darth Vader before the dubbing.

Prowse’s daughter confirmed that she died of complications from COVID-19, Deadline reported. She said the actor had Alzheimer’s and had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for two weeks. She added that due to COVID restrictions, she and other family members were unable to say goodbye.

“It’s horrible that Covid’s restrictions meant we couldn’t see him and say goodbye,” he said. “But when we went to pick up his things at the hospital, the nurse said he was a great guy. He was such a great character that in life he would have loved to see himself trending on Twitter. “

Andrew Jack

On March 31, 2020, the BBC reported that Andrew Jack died at the age of 76 from complications from COVID-19. His wife, Gabrielle Rogers, was quarantined in Australia when the actor died in a Surrey hospital and was unable to visit her husband in person in his final days. She had just flown to Australia from New Zealand the week before and had been in mandatory quarantine.

We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him. Take care out there, lovers x @ RealHughJackman @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/fm5LevA8n2 – Gabrielle Rogers (@ GabrielleRoger1) March 31, 2020

Rogers posted on Twitter that he was in no pain and had died just two days after his diagnosis.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Rogers shared that Jack had been working on The Batman in London just a month earlier, and she believed that was where he contracted the virus.

After falling ill, he isolated himself in his boat on the Thames so as not to infect anyone else. She said she lost her sense of taste and smell and was out of breath when she spoke to him on the phone. But her shortness of breath happened slowly, so she didn’t realize how bad it was. She said she made him call an ambulance when she realized how sick he was.

“For a person with a voice, those were all the alarms he needed, because he had the best voice in the world,” he said.

She said they intubated him seven hours later and died about 30 hours after that.

“It could have been a heart attack, it could have been a car accident, it doesn’t really matter, my husband died,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald. “A father died. But I’m glad and I’m not surprised that, when his time came, he died fighting a pandemic that ended the world. It was big enough to carry it. “

Jack played the role of Caluan Ematt in Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens and in Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi, Star Wars Fandom reported. Her character accompanied Organa to see Commander Poe Dameron’s recruitment. Jack also trained Daisy Ridley and John Boyega in dialogue and accents.

Mark Hamill tweeted about Jack’s death, writing: “I am very sorry and saddened to learn that we have lost Andrew Jack. He was such a kind gentleman that he was deeply gifted and loved by all who knew him. My deepest condolences to his family. #RIPAndrew “.

Jay benedict

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family ❤️ – TCG ArtistManagement (@TCGArtist) April 4, 2020

Jay Benedict played Luke Skywalker’s friend Deak in a scene from Star Wars Episode IV “A New Hope,” which was eliminated. His scenes were included in a Blu-Ray release. You can see it in the deleted scenes video below.

He died at the age of 68 from complications from COVID-19 on April 4, 2020, Star Wars Fandom reported.

Sad to hear that Covid-19 has taken the life of the very talented Jay Benedict, who played Newt’s father Russ in ALIENS, and was kind enough to appear in my documentary SUPERIOR FIREPOWER. Condolences to family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/BP3koUsMK1 – Charles de Lauzirika (@Lauzirika) April 4, 2020

Benedict was in many other productions, including Aliens, The Dark Knight Rises, Emmerdale, and Foyle’s War.

Juan Gimenez

Incredible cover art for ‘Star Wars: Darth Vader # 25’ by Argentine legend Juan Giménez, who died earlier this year of complications from Covid-19 (2016) #starwars #darthvader #juangimenez #scifi #sciencefiction pic.twitter.com/3AoBZ1fRIF – Infinite Worlds Magazine (@IWScifiMag) September 30, 2020

Although he was not an actor in the Star Wars universe, Giménez was a comic book artist who worked on the covers of Doctor Aphra 3 and Darth Vader 25. He died of COVID-19 on April 2, 2020, at the age of 76. , according to Star Wars Fandom reported. Giménez was best known for his work on The Metabarons.

I wake up reading that Juan Giménez has died of Covid-19. Sad news, and a great loss for Latin American comic books. I remember him well for his work in Heavy Metal and Metal Hurland.

Rest in peace Master. pic.twitter.com/KlB0kqMDwB – Eduardo E. (@ EEscovar23) April 3, 2020

Giménez had been hospitalized after traveling to Spain since March 22 and died of COVID-19 on April 2, The Hollywood Reporter reported. He was the first professional in the comic book industry to die of COVID-19.

