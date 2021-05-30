Star Wars actor would return on one condition

The star of the new Star Wars sequel trilogy John Boyega has said he would return, but on one condition

Despite speaking negatively about the portrayal of various characters in the Star Wars sequelsJohn Boyega has said that he would return to the franchise… as long as JJ Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy are on board.

The Star Wars sequels are divisive for a long list of reasons, but many fans have found flaws in the portrayal of the franchise’s non-white characters. John Boyega’s Finn was introduced as a Stormtrooper-turned-Jedi, but he ended up being a supporting character who didn’t add much to the story.

Despite that, in an interview, Boyega admitted that he is open to returning to the franchise as long as he is joined by some familiar faces.

“Either way, I’m open to the conversation as long as it’s Kathleen, JJ, and maybe someone else and the team, it’s a no-brainer,” he says in the video below. The statements are certainly surprising considering how much he has been saying throughout this time since he left the franchise, and it is interesting that he does not mention Rian Johnson. On the other hand, The Last Jedi essentially closed the door to the possibility that Finn might have some sort of Force-sensitive abilities.

In an earlier interview, Boyega criticized the Star Wars sequels for the way the various characters were handled. “You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know everything,” Boyega said.

“So what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, ‘I enjoyed being a part of this. It was a great experience… ‘No, no, no. I’ll take that deal when it’s a great experience. They gave all the shades to Adam Driver, all the shades to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows. Adam knows. Everybody knows. I am not exposing anything ”.

You can watch the interview below