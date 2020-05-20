Share

Actor and screenwriter Simon Pegg admits that Star Trek movies will never be as successful as Marvel, as they discuss the future of the franchise in film.

In 2009, Star Trek films had a new opportunity thanks to J.J. Abrams. Then they made two sequels titled In the dark (2013) and Beyond (2016). Despite receiving positive reviews and hitting theaters in time to celebrate the franchise’s 50th anniversary, Beyond It was a disappointment at the box office. It only raised $ 343.4 million worldwide, losing Paramount money in the process.

Before the premiere of Star Trek: BeyondThere were plans for a fourth installment, but since then nothing has advanced. It was even rumored that Tarantino would make his own story. But for now it is something that does not seem to happen.

Simon Pegg reveals that it is very difficult for the franchise to rival Marvel Studios.

“The fact is, the appeal of Star Trek movies is a bit more niche than the appeal of, say, the Marvel movies, which generate large sums of money. They have a very broad appeal and do very well. I think this space franchise is a little bit more niche, so it’s not going to hit those kinds of numbers. So, yes, the obvious would be not to go to that massive show, to go for something a little more moderate in the vein of the original series. Yes, that would be a brilliant thing, and I’m sure it has probably been discussed… You specialize a little more. ”

Now they are betting more on the series than on the Star Trek movies. The franchise moves well on television, since it must be remembered that it was born that way in 1966 created by Gene Roddenberry. Therefore, in recent times we have had up to two programs that fans are quite liking.

