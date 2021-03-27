Star Trek fan? Talk to William Shatner, Captain Kirk | Tec Review

The 90-year-old actor was recorded for posterity, thanks to AI technology (Photo: Reuters)

Actor William Shatner, known for pushing boundaries on the television series “Star Trek,” took advantage of new technology that will give current and future generations the opportunity to question him about his life, family and career.

Shatner, who has just turned 90, spent more than 45 hours over five days recording responses to use in an interactive video created by Los Angeles-based company StoryFile.

Talk to William Shatner, Captain Kirk

Starting in May, people using cell phones or internet-connected computers will be able to ask questions in Shatner’s video, and artificial intelligence will analyze the transcripts of his comments to provide the best answer, according to the StoryFile co-founder, Stephen smith.

Fans can even reproduce Shatner in the living rooms of his home, in the future, Smith said, as he was filmed with 3-D cameras that allow your answers to come through a hologram.

Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on “Star Trek” from 1966 to 1969 and in a subsequent series of films of the same name, answered 650 questions on topics ranging from the best and worst parts of working on the classic sci-fi series to where he grew up and the meaning of life.

The Canadian-born actor said “I wanted to show myself as intimately as possible” to family and other people.

“This is a legacy,” Shatner said. “This is like what you would leave your children, what you would leave on your tombstone, the possibilities are endless,” he added. (Reuters)