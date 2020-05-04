Despite the fact that it seemed that it would no longer go ahead, the movie from ‘The Flash’ starring Ezra Miller, is gaining more and more strength, although it is a bit ironic as the movie “The Fastest Man in the World”, carry a production so slow. But now new information points out that an actor from ‘Star Trek’ would give life to Jay Garrick in this version.

The DCEU’s solo Flash movie has had many setbacks, starting with having changed directors on several occasions in which names such as, Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, in a project that he has been planning for almost six years, in addition to the fact that his script has gone through multiple writers in the process.

Yet despite all this, the only constant about Flash’s debut on the big screen has been Ezra Miller. But even in the last few days he’s also in question as he was filmed attacking a fan after partying, and that’s why everyone wants Warner Bros. to strip him of his role in the DCEU, something that Neither Miller nor the study have spoken about it.

Now according to the We Got This Covered portal, their sources have revealed that Karl Urban would play Jay Garrick in ‘The Flash’ movie. But even though Urban is the strongest candidate to play him, there are several names on the casting list that include actors in their 40s.

If it is true that Karl Urban would play Jay Garrick along with Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / Flash. Very little is known of his participation, since the portal points out that it could be just a cameo that happens due to the events of “Flashpoint”, but it will definitely be in the film.

In any case, it seems that Warner intends to start filming the Scarlet Sprinter solo film very soon, which has an upcoming date for 3 for now. June 2022.