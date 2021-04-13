Star signing: Sergio García signs for MGZ

The European Champion Sergio garcia (33-0, 14 KO), who ended his contract with Maravillabox at the beginning of the year, has decided to sign for the Biscayan promoter MGZ.

At the age of 28, the four-time continental champion decides to join the promoter of his friend Kerman Lejarraga, although the intention that transferred his former manager is not to sign long contracts, to remain faithful to his coach Victor Iglesias, and go combat to combat.

We wish the fighter from Torrelavega the best of luck.

This is the press release from the MGZ team:

«The current four-time European champion Sergio« El Niño »García (33-0, 14 KO), joins our team. The one from Torrelavega, currently classified in the world in the top 10 for all organizations, seeks with this agreement a necessary boost in his career, with which he hopes to reach higher heights in his career.

“El Niño” is widely considered one of the best in Spanish boxing in the last decade and at 28 years of age he has the whole future ahead of him.

Let’s go for more! »