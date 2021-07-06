star program of the Chilean School of Coaching

MEXICO CITY.

In the midst of a pandemic and in Chile, the cradle of Ontological Coaching, the Chilean School of Coaching listens to market demands and successfully creates a Boutique program for people and organizations, which adds cutting-edge methodologies to the ontological proposal.

A nine-month program where closeness and personalized treatment is guaranteed: its editions are limited to a maximum of 24 participants. to those who accompany more than 15 senior coaches between accompaniment and reports.

Faced with the massification that the internet offers, the Chilean School of Coaching has opted for hyper personalization.

The CEO is a 100% online program. It was born at the beginning of this global health crisis, it is articulated around this modality in a rigorous and impeccable way, and it generates results that have exceeded the most favorable forecasts. This modality also confers added values ​​to the proposal, such as its transversal and intercultural nature: the participants not only obtain a certification in coaching with an impeccable value proposal, but also become members of a networking that brings together people from very different enclaves of the world, with varied professional profiles. In July the Chilean School of Coaching launches its third edition.

Of course, the CEO relies on the School’s value proposal; In the words of the president, Alberto Alvaro Egaña:

“It cannot be that something so revealing, necessary, profound and transformative, is reduced to the scope of a few … At the Chilean School of Coaching we prioritize the ethical basis of our performance: we have been forging ourselves from deep concerns and it is from place where our proposals are born “

The 100% online modality facilitates multicultural and networking spaces that are sustained over time through the Alumni, the learning community of the Chilean School of Coaching, which grows edition after edition where links, conversations and different proposals are maintained , with permanent training meetings.

The Chilean School of Coaching has managed with this program to be one of the best training proposals for these moments of uncertainty, combining managerial and conversational skills with views that facilitate adaptation to these uncertain and variable times, and that guarantees the transversality of learning .

The CEO is born from a challenge, a program that is here to stay. A Proposal that undoubtedly contributes to the cultural transformation demanded by the new times.

