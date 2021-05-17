Star Plus will be launched as of August 31, 2021 in Latin America | Instagram

This platform can be hired alone or in a package with Disney + and we will tell you what series, movies and sports of ESPN can be seen, since in it there will be content for all types of public, perhaps displacing the platform of Netflix.

Disney recently announced this week that it postponed the release of Star Plus Latin America on August 31, 2021, almost three months later than originally announced, when it had been indicated that it would be during June of this year.

It should be noted that Star Plus Latin America will work differently from how Star does in Europe, where the platform is integrated as one more brand within Disney Plus.

It may interest you: Releases on Netflix, Disney + and Amazon for this weekend

In the region it will be marketed independently, that is, it can be subscribed separately or in a package with Disney Plus, which will thus have a differential price.

Much of the appeal of Star Plus Latin America is that it will be focused on a more adult audience than Disney Plus, although there will be no shortage of productions for the whole family like all seasons of “The Simpsons.” They will be joined by classic series such as “The Walking Dead”, “24”, “Homeland”, “Prison Break”, “How I Met Your Mother”, “The X Files”, “Prison Break”, “Modern Family” and “This is Us”, including “American Horror Story”, “Mayans MC”, “Pose”, “Outlander”, “Genius”, “Snowfall”, “9-1-1”, “SWAT” and “The Resident ”, among others.

In addition, Star Plus will also offer original productions such as “Big Sky”, “Love Victor”, “Dollface”, “A Teacher”, “Rebel”, “Helstrom”, “Y: The Last Man”, “Black Narcissus” and ” Hip Hop Uncovered ”.

While in films there will be from classic titles, to recent productions, such as the winner of the Oscar 2021, “Nomadland”, through “Deadpool”, “Deadpool 2”, “Logan”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “The Devil Wears Fashion “,” Jojo Rabbit “and the collections of” Alien “,” Hard to Kill “,” Planet of the Apes “,” Relentless Search “and much more.

On the other hand, in animated productions, in addition to “The Simpsons”, we will have all the seasons of “Family Guy”, “American Dad!”, “Futurama”, “Bob’s Burgers”, “Duncanville” and the new original series Star : “Solar Opposites”.

As if that were not enough, Disney not only bought Marvel, LucasFilm (Star Wars), Pixar and 20th Century Fox, among other large companies.

It may interest you: 10 most popular series and movies in Mexico this week

The giant acquired ESPN so you can see a long list of leagues and championships, live matches, such as Conmebol, Premier Leage, LaLiga, MLB, NHL, as well as different competitions in sports as varied as rugby, tennis, golf, cycling, soccer and boxing.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that among the programs available will be the successful SportsCenter and ESPNKnockout.

For next June, the premieres of Marvel’s Loki series and the films Luca, Black Widow and Jungle Cruise, simultaneously with theaters and in Premier Access format.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

And the truth is that it will be two strong months, with series and films that will complement other debuts and new chapters, however, these are the premieres of Disney Plus in June and July 2021, which will be the strongest for both months.

In summary, next June 9, the third Marvel series, “Loki”, will arrive ahead of schedule, which will have a total of six chapters; While a few days later, on June 17, the animated film “Luca” will debut.

For next July 9, the simultaneous premiere of “Black Widow” (Black Widow) is scheduled to be seen in Premier Access format, and on July 30 it will be the turn of “Jungle Cruise” starring The Rock, also with exclusive access and simultaneous release in theaters.