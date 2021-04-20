Star of Falcon and the Winter Soldier wants a series centered on the Dora Milaje

One of the elements of Wakanda that have caught the attention of the fans the most are the Dora Milaje. They are basically a female-only militia used as bodyguards and for special missions. They are based on the Mino or Amazons of Dahomey, in what is now the Republic of Benin. Particularly his presence in the fourth chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% were very well received. Fans loved the scene where they easily beat John F. Walker and Battlestar. There are memes from the scene and Zemo watching it while sipping his tea.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Janeshia Adams-Ginya, the actress who plays one of them named Nomble, has said, in a recent interview for The Direct, that she would like there to be a series focused on this group of warriors because she thinks it would have a very positive impact on the entertainment world:

Look, let me tell you, if they do a series about the Dora Milaje, I would be happy to participate in it. I think it would be something wonderful. It would be truly amazing. Again, representation is important, but I mean, speaking more of it, just watching a series dedicated to strong and fierce female warriors, oh my, would be like… Take care UFC. Do you know what I mean? It would be on a whole new level. So I would be delighted to participate. I think it would be absolutely amazing. I think that everyone, you don’t need to be a woman, would be shocked with that. I think it would be good for entertainment, for television and good in general.

Also read: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: First trailer for the MCU’s first martial arts movie

It would be a logical step for the MCU considering that there is a Disney Plus series that we know is going to focus on Wakanda and that is being developed by Ryan Coogler. It would make all the sense in the world that this series had them as a center or, at least, that they were constantly coming out. Unfortunately we do not have any information about her at the moment. There is no tentative release date nor is there a working title. We also don’t know how Chadwick Boseman’s death will affect him. We cannot rule out that it could be canceled because of that, although the study is most likely waiting for the Black Panther sequel – 90% to give more information, because, most likely, it will be a spin-off of it.

Also, in the comics there is enough material for a miniseries of this style. It should be remembered that in 2017 Marvel published a series called Black Panther: World of Wakanda focused on the Dora Milaje and that, for the most part, it was written by the feminist author Roxane gay. That comic starred Ayo, who we’ve already seen in the MCU played by Florence Kasumba.

On the other hand, this same author in 2018 answered a question that plagued fans: what would happen in a meeting between Okoye and Wonder Woman? Your answer makes a lot of sense:

Wonder Woman and Okoye wouldn’t fight. They would share information, collaborate, and respect each other. And let me be clear. They would not fight not because of being women or other nonsense, but because they are smart and would not choose violence unless it was necessary.

Fighting doesn’t have to be the first resort in a confrontation. That’s the truth. On the other hand, I know that MCU fans must be looking forward to seeing more of the Dora Milaje fights after the aforementioned match in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It will be a matter of waiting for the sequel to Black Panther. It would undoubtedly be wonderful if we could also see them in their own series. I’m sure it’s something that more than one fan would like. It’s the kind of surprise you can expect from Marvel Studios, definitely.

Do not leave without having read: WandaVision looks to beat Lady’s Gambit as Best Miniseries at the 2021 Emmys