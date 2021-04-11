Star of Falcon and the Winter Soldier ensures the world is ready for a black Captain America – Tomatazos

Marvel is a company that in recent years has been committed and strived to address issues such as diversity and representation of minorities, something that in previous times would have been unthinkable. But now they are about to reach a new level with their characters. Fans have long been asking for an African American Captain America and their dreams could come true very soon. Emily VanCamp, actress who plays Sharon Carter in Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% assure that the world is ready for a black Cap. Is this a suggestion for what we will see in the future?

For decades, Captain America has fascinated comic book readers. Steve Rogers managed to become the idol of countless young people, but his fame was increased with the premiere of Captain America: The First Avenger – 79%. Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character became a global star and suddenly everyone loved Chris Evans. After his farewell in Avengers: Endgame – 95% it is time for someone else to take up the shield; Emily VanCamp shares his opinion on the requested African-American Captain America for IGN Brazil:

I can’t divulge anything, but do I think the world is ready for a black Captain America? One thousand percent, I’m ready for that. But in terms of where we are headed within Falcon and the Winter Soldier, I am not at liberty to discuss anything. [risas]. But I’ll say that the overall theme and arc of this show is a really beautiful and powerful message, and I’m excited that people continue to watch. And I think they’re already seeing that on multiple levels with each character, so I think Marvel has done a great job with this show, definitely in terms of tackling very important issues and also from each character’s individual perspectives.

In the fourth installment of the Avengers we witnessed how Steve traveled to the past in order to return the Infinity Stones, however, he made the decision to stay in his forties, he looked for Peggy Carter and stayed with her until old age , managing to fulfill his dream of starting a family with the love of his life. In the tape we see that an elderly Steve inherits his shield from Sam Wilson, alias Falcon, however, to Falcon and the Winter Soldier He gives the piece to the United States government because he does not seem to feel worthy of his friend’s legacy. Now the shield is held by John Walker, who happened to be the new Cap … But things could change in the future.

There are only two chapters left until the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It is a fairly short series whose objective is to trace the new positions of the main characters, the form they will take for phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige knows exactly what the public wants to see on the screen and little by little he grants it; not all Hollywood producers have mastered the mastery of knowing what the masses want with such precision.

Another series that Marvel Studios will launch very soon on Disney Plus is Loki. This secondary character of the MCU corresponding to the Thor franchise has found a very special place in the hearts of fans, to the point that the studio gave the green light for a series focused on him. Tom Hiddleston has done an excellent job playing the god of lies and fans want more of that; The first previews of the series allow us to see that it will be an extraordinary adventure, full of action and a lot of magic. According to the mouse company, it will hit the streaming service on June 11, perfect for the summer.

