Despite the fact that all productions have suffered several delays due to the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, Marvel Studios continues with its Phase 4 which will also consist of series. Now, it has been revealed that an actress from a netflix series has refused to star in the new series of ‘Ms. Marvel ‘at Disney +.

Thanks to an interview for Entertainment Tonight it has been revealed that Maitreyi Ramakrishnan refused to be Ms. Marvel. For those who are not so familiar with the character, Ms. Marvel’s real name is Kamala Khan, she is a superhero who is an admirer of Captain Marvel and her origins make her half American, half Pakistani.

Ramakrishnan is a Canadian-Tamil actress, who is best known for starring in the original Netflix comedy series, ‘Never Have I Ever’, where he plays Devi Vishwakumar, an American Indian Tamil high school student. For the actress, she believes that having the role would not be fair to the Pakistani community, but that if given the opportunity she would like be part of the Deadpool movies with Ryan Reynolds.

“I’ve seen a couple of posts about it, but honestly, no. Kamala Khan is Pakistani and I’m Tamil. If there was a Tamil superhero, I wouldn’t want to see a Pakistani girl playing her. I would say, seriously? “Couldn’t you find anyone who was Tamil? So why would I want to do that to the Pakistani community? That wouldn’t be fair. I would love to be a superhero. I love Marvel so much, it could be Deadpool’s daughter or an apprentice or something.” Maybe Deadpool adopts a girl from South Asia. It would make sense, Ryan Reynolds and I would make the Canadian jokes, “Ramakrishnan said.

Despite the fact that Maitreyi Ramakrishnan rejected being Ms. Marvel in her series, there is still no more information about this, it is only known that it is already in development along with the other series of Marvel Studios such as ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’, ‘Hawkeye’, ‘She-Hulk’, ‘What If …?’ and ‘Moon Knight’, and that they will arrive soon at Disney +.