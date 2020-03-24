Star lineman Joe Thomas retires after 11 seasons, .

Left tackle Joe Thomas, considered one of the best offensive players in the NFL’s last decade, announced his retirement from the sidelines this Wednesday, after 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

“From the moment I was chosen in the Draft, this city welcomed me in a way that I will never be able to describe. It was an extremely difficult decision, but the best one for me and my family,” said the 33-year-old player in an official statement.

“I am proud to be able to call Cleveland home. The loyalty and passion of the fans is unmatched and it was an honor to have played for them for the past 11 years. I would like to thank all the coaches, teammates, staff, fans and anyone who has supported me. during my career. I will always be a Cleveland Cafe, “he added.

Thomas came to the league as the third overall pick in the 2007 Draft and throughout his career, reached 10 consecutive Pro Bowl picks, in addition to joining the All-Pro team six times as the best elements of the offensive line each season, despite having played for one of the weakest teams in the entire NFL.

